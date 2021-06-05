Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala to vaccinate all above 40 years of age by July 15: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 08:25 PM IST
At the core committee meet on Covid-19, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said about 50 lakh people (above 40) will have to take the vaccine from this age group and the state will be getting 38 lakh doses at the end of June. (PTI PHOTO.)

Kerala will provide the first dose of the vaccine to all above 40 years of age by July 15, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday adding that a vigorous campaign will be launched to meet the target.

At the core committee meet on Covid-19, the CM said about 50 lakh people will have to take the vaccine from this age group and the state will be getting 38 lakh doses at the end of June therefore all will be covered by the middle of July.

“Efforts are on at a war footing to contain the possible third wave in the state. We have started a detailed study on different mutations. We have to be more vigilant as there are reports that children may be infected during the third wave,” the CM said. All departments should work together to meet the threat of a possible third wave, he said.

Kerala on Saturday reported 17,328 new Covid-19 cases when 205,000 samples were tested with a test positivity rate of 14.89 per cent. For the last two days the state has been reporting a TPR below 15 per cent. Active cases have also come down to 1,67,638 with 24,000 recoveries on Saturday.

Thiruvananthapuram reported the maximum number of cases 2468 followed by Malappuram with 1980 and Palakkad district with 1899 cases. But deaths are on the rise-- 209 fatalities were reported taking the death toll to 9719 since the outbreak began. The state is under lockdown since May first week and it is expected to end on June 9.

