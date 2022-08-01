Kerala tribal youth’s lynching case: Mother alleges attempts to weaken case

A day after another witness turned hostile in the 2018 tribal youth’s lynching case, the deceased’s kin alleged on Sunday that the inordinate delay and casual attitude of the authorities weakened the case.The 28-year-old mentally challenged tribal youth,Madhu, was lynched by the local people in Attapady in Palakkad region of Kerala on charges of stealing food items from a shop.

So far, nine witnesses have turned hostile and two public prosecutors have been changed in the case.

The latest to turn hostile was Kakki Moopan, 19th witness in the case, in the special court in Mannarkkad (Palakkad) on Saturday. Moopan said that his previous statement was given under police pressure. Moopan said that he did not see Madhu getting assaulted and was forced to say that by the police.

Deceased’s kin V Malli alleged that there were concerted efforts to weaken the case from the beginning. “If the trial was held fast this would not have happened. All the accused are out on bail and they got enough time to influence the witnesses. Some of the witnesses even threatened to change their statement,” she lamented.

She said one of the accused even approached her and threatened her to not pursue the case. She said that police registered a case against M Abbas, one of the key accused, only last week after she made several complaints.

“Even some of our family members also tell us that Madhu will not return then why do you want to spoil lives of many including youngsters. Tribal lives also matter. We need justice,” said Malli.

“It is sad that the case is getting weakened and authorities are turning a blind eye to it. Money, muscle power and political pressure are being used to influence witnesses. There are many laws to protect tribals and weaker sections but most of them remain only on papers,” said Dalit activist Dhanya Raman. “The trial was delayed due to pandemic and the government will ensure justice in the case,” said a senior official from the law department who did not wish to be named.

Madhu’s autopsy report had confirmed that he suffered serious internal injuries in the mob attack that eventually led to his death. Some of the accused had even posted selfies with the frail bleeding man who was tied to a tree.

His death triggered outrage and the government constituted a special investigation team which filed the charge-sheet in six months against 16 accused. Besides murder (Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code) they were charged under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989.

Later, his mother confirmed that Madhu was suffering from mental illness and had been staying away from the family for several years. They said he used to come out of the forests once in a while to collect food items to sustain his life in the forest and was not a thief as alleged by the mob.

In 2019, the government appointed V T Raghunath as the prosecutor but later he quit and another lawyer C Rajendran was appointed as the prosecutor. He was also shifted last month as the mother moved the high court after a number of witnesses turned hostile. Last month, a new prosecutor Rajesh M Menon was appointed by the court. He said legal action will be taken against the hostile witnesses.

