Kerala turning into unlawful state under Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan: JP Nadda on twin political murders

BJP president JP Nadda alleged on Sunday that Kerala is turning into an unlawful state under chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan as he condemned the murder of the party’s state OBC Morcha leader Renjith Sreenivasan.

Kerala’s coastal Alappuzha district was rocked by back-to-back killings of two party leaders, the first belonging to the SDPI and the second to the BJP, leading to clamping of prohibitory orders by police on Sunday.

Following the killing of an SDPI state secretary, a BJP leader was hacked to death and prohibitory orders were imposed in the entire Alappuzha district on Sunday, district officials said.

Nadda said, “The brutal murder of OBC Morcha State Secretary Adv. Renjith Sreenivasan by ‘fundamentalist elements’ is condemnable. Such cowardly acts cannot be tolerated. Kerala is turning into an unlawful state under CM @vijayanpinarayi. They can’t scare us with their cruelty.”

Chief minister Vijayan on Sunday condemned the killings and said steps will be taken by police to nab the culprits and those behind them. He said such heinous and inhumane acts of violence were dangerous to the country and that people should keep away from such groups and their hateful activities.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said Union home minister Amit Shah should assess the situation and dismiss the Kerala government. He also called for a ban of PFI and said its members should go to Pakistan as they were seeking secession from India.

The Congress and the UDF opposition led by it, on the other hand, alleged that both BJP and SDPI were out to create communal disharmony in the state in order to make a political space for themselves here and therefore the state government and the people of Kerala should stay away from such groups.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly VD Satheesan said the agenda of these groups was to divide the state along communal lines and that the Left government should take stringent action against them.

KPCC president and Congress MP K Sudhakaran, in a statement, blamed the Left government’s alleged support of SDPI and RSS for such “political killings”.