Kerala vlogger Sreekanth Vettiyar booked for rape

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala police on Tuesday filed a rape case against Malayalam vlogger Sreekanth Vettiyar.

The survivor, a resident of Pathanamthitta, posted about the incident on social media and a week later she formally filed a complaint against him at a police station in Kochi. Police said Vettiyar, also a comedian, is missing after the case was registered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In her social media post, the woman said she was known to him for many years and he invited her to a flat in Kochi on the pretext of celebrating his birthday and she was raped brutally. She said he later promised to marry her but was incommunicado later. She said after she posted her bitter experience on social media, a couple of other women also shared similar experience and she thought it fit to approach the police.

“He manipulated me several times to ensure that I will not open up about the crime. The mental trauma I faced in the last couple of months was unexplainable. The criminal involved in the crime is roaming around freely and he gives lengthy lectures on liberalism and modern attitude,” said the woman in her post in Malayalam. She alleged that he also extracted money from her a couple of times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior officer of the central police station in Ernakulam said he was booked under Section 376 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (rape) and investigation was on. Police said the survivor’s statement will be recorded before a court later and they will move an application for this. They are also planning to approach other victims as well. Vettiyar is a content creator and his social media page “Vettiyar Trolls” has wide viewership. There are reports that he allegedly tricked other women offering role in one of the movies he was planning to make.