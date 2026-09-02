Thiruvananthapuram, The Keralam government on Wednesday decided to extend by six months the validity of rank lists prepared by the state PSC for appointment to various teaching posts in the state's General Education Department.

Keralam Cabinet extends validity of PSC rank lists for teacher posts; approves 3 spl NDPS courts

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The validity of the rank lists, which are due to expire in September, October and November 2026, will be extended by six months, Chief Minister V D Satheesan told a press conference after the state Cabinet meeting.

The rank lists cover various teaching posts, from Primary Teachers to Higher Secondary School Teachers .

The decision was taken as vacancies could not be reported to the PSC in time due to various reasons, including census-related duties, BLO duties, inter-district transfers, delays in completing procedures and delays in staff fixation, Satheesan said.

As a result, candidates included in the rank lists were losing a significant number of opportunities for appointment, he said.

The Cabinet therefore decided to extend the validity of the 18 rank lists by six months to ensure that eligible candidates get more opportunities for appointment, the chief minister added.

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{{^usCountry}} In another major decision, the Cabinet approved the establishment of three special courts in Palakkad, Manjeri and Thrissur judicial districts for the trial of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another major decision, the Cabinet approved the establishment of three special courts in Palakkad, Manjeri and Thrissur judicial districts for the trial of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. {{/usCountry}}

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The decision was taken in view of the large number of pending NDPS cases in the state and the government's ongoing efforts to step up its fight against drug abuse, Satheesan said.

The government also decided to increase the number of permanent posts in the special NDPS courts already functioning in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam from eight to 11 each.

The three new courts will also have 11 permanent posts each, he said.

The chief minister said the decisions would impose an additional financial burden on the state government, but stressed that the courts were necessary to ensure speedy trial of cases as part of the government's intensified fight against narcotic drugs.

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