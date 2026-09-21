Sivagiri , Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday inaugurated the 99th Maha Samadhi Day of Sree Narayana Guru at the Sivagiri Mutt here and urged people of the state to believe in the teachings and vision of the renowned social reformer.

Keralam CM inaugurates 99th Maha Samadhi Day of Sree Narayana Guru

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Satheesan, in his inaugural address, said that Keralam was in darkness and in the grips of caste, religion and superstitions, when the Guru came as a "light" and told people that they were moving backwards.

"He was instrumental in changing Keralam to its present form. If he had not intervened, we would have been still going backwards. His intervention marked the beginning of the change we see now.

"All the progressive thinking we are experiencing currently, the societal renaissance, our pride in moving forward, all of it began from him. Keralam is secular now because of him," the CM said.

In his speech, he further said that the Guru sowed the seeds for Keralam's secularism and democratic values and thinking.

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{{^usCountry}} Besides that, the Guru also encouraged self introspection as he believed that we can become successful only when we find ourselves, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides that, the Guru also encouraged self introspection as he believed that we can become successful only when we find ourselves, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"His teachings should be taken to heart by every Keralite as their proud legacy. I believe that we are the rightful heirs of that legacy. That belief in me gives me the confidence to take action in my political and public life. I want every Keralite to have that belief, that is my humble request," Satheesan said.

He said that while it had only been a few months since his government came to power, he assured that his administration will incorporate the Guru's visions in its functioning and will not dilute them.

Satheesan also paid floral tributes at Sree Narayana Guru's Samadhi here.

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