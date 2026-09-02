Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday strongly opposed Sunni Islamic scholar Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar's remarks suggesting that women should remain confined to their homes, saying such a view was not in line with the progressive tradition of Keralam.

Keralam CM Satheesan rejects scholar's remarks asking women to remain confined to homes

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"We have absolutely no agreement with that statement. It is not a position that suits progressive Keralam. We cannot agree with it in any manner," Satheesan told a press conference after the state Cabinet meeting.

He said women are not meant to live confined to their homes.

"They should participate in all spheres of life and play a central role in society. That is our progressive position, without any doubt," he said.

He was reacting to a query on the controversy that sparked after Kanthapuram, speaking at an Islamic conference in Kochi on Sunday, said bringing women onto public platforms would lead to "great destruction" and that Islam prescribed purdah for women to prevent this.

The chief minister also said that such a view amounted to a misinterpretation of Islamic history.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He cited the example of Khadija, the first wife of Prophet Muhammad, who, he said, was a successful businesswoman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He cited the example of Khadija, the first wife of Prophet Muhammad, who, he said, was a successful businesswoman. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He also referred to Aisha, another wife of the Prophet, saying she had participated in the Battle of the Camel and had played a leadership role.

Satheesan further cited the example of Queen Bilqis, saying Islamic history records her as a ruler.

"There was a woman who conducted business, a woman who played the role of a military leader and a woman who was a queen. All these examples are there in Islamic history," he said.

The chief minister also referred to an incident in which a woman questioned a decision regarding mahr during the time of the Caliphs. The ruler, he said, acknowledged that the woman's argument was correct.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"These examples show that women had a place even in the royal court. Therefore, we cannot agree with such a position in any manner," the chief minister said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.