Keralam govt orders probe against former CM Pinarayi Vijayan and family in CMRL case

The Keralam government on Tuesday ordered an inquiry against leader of opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, Communist Party of India (CPI-M) MLA PA Mohammed Riyas and Vijayan’s daughter Veena T in connection with the allegations of bribery in the CMRL-Exalogic case, state home minister Ramesh Chennithala said.

Former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (HT Photo)

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The inquiry comes weeks after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to Keralam DGP Ravada Chandrasekhar seeking the registration of an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Vijayan and others based on the “evidence” it found while probing the case.

Also read: Bribery case: Kerala govt orders probe into ED report on action against ex-CM Vijayan

Home minister explains legal basis for probe

Chennithala said that his office had sought legal opinion from the Attorney General on the ED report, following which he held consultations with chief minister VD Satheesan on Tuesday.

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{{^usCountry}} “The ED has the right (to seek the registration of a case). Under section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it must share its information with a law-enforcement agency. The Supreme Court made it clear that a law-enforcement agency, upon receipt of such communication, cannot ignore it. The government has to act legally,” Chennithala told reporters. He said that the nature of the probe will be decided by the DGP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The ED has the right (to seek the registration of a case). Under section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it must share its information with a law-enforcement agency. The Supreme Court made it clear that a law-enforcement agency, upon receipt of such communication, cannot ignore it. The government has to act legally,” Chennithala told reporters. He said that the nature of the probe will be decided by the DGP. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Riyas said he is ready to face any inquiry.

“I have not committed any crime. Therefore, I am confident of facing any level of inquiry,” he said.

He pointed out that the Congress was among the few non-BJP parties to oppose ED probes and the way the agency collects evidence and testimonies across the country. “So when a Congress-led state government is opening an inquiry by believing an ED report, the society will certainly discuss it,” he said.

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Also read: AG leaves it to state police to act on ED report against former CM Vijayan

Vijayan had earlier rejected ED allegations

Vijayan did not respond to requests for comment on the police inquiry. However, on September 9, at a political event, Vijayan had termed the ED’s allegations against him as “shameful and ludicrous”.

Earlier this month, ED had written to the state DGP seeking the registration of a corruption case against Vijayan and others based on “evidence” it found of the former chief minister receiving kickbacks from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), a Kochi-based minerals manufacturer, through his daughter Veena T and the now-defunct IT firm Exalogic Solutions she ran. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) on Tuesday alleged a “Congress-BJP conspiracy” behind the order.

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