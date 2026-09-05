Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram, The Legal Metrology Department on Friday conducted simultaneous inspections at cinema theatres in malls following complaints of overcharging for food items, officials said.

Keralam: Legal Metrology Department inspects cinema theatres in malls over food prices

Officials of the Civil Supplies and Food Safety departments were part of the inspection teams at theatres in Kochi.

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The inspections were carried out following frequent complaints that food items were being sold at prices higher than those displayed or that consumers were being overcharged, officials said.

"We are checking whether the price list for food items is displayed, the quantity of food being provided and whether consumers are being overcharged. The intention is to find out whether consumers are being exploited. The checks are being conducted at multiple locations," a department official told reporters.

He said the state government had in 2019 fixed the price of a one-litre water bottle at ₹13, but the decision was challenged in the Keralam High Court, which stayed its implementation.

"Currently, the matter is under the consideration of the court. The state government had taken certain steps. A similar issue exists in airports," the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said a report on the findings of the inspections would be submitted to the state government, which would issue necessary orders in this regard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said a report on the findings of the inspections would be submitted to the state government, which would issue necessary orders in this regard. {{/usCountry}}

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Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor V V Rajesh said he had been receiving frequent complaints about theatres charging excessive prices for tickets and food items.

"This is not a new occurrence. It has been happening for years. Even the concerned minister had spoken about it," he said.

Rajesh said the issue had assumed greater significance with theatres allegedly adopting dynamic pricing for tickets, resulting in sharp increases during peak periods.

He cited the case of a family in Thiruvananthapuram that allegedly paid ₹6,048.94 online for seven tickets expecting recliner seats, but was given seats priced at ₹230 each.

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"When they arrived there, they were given seats worth ₹230. When they went to the counter and enquired, they were told, 'It is being run by the company. If you have any issue, do whatever you can'," Rajesh said.

He cited the experience of a prominent film producer who, according to him, had to pay ₹498 for popcorn after purchasing a cinema ticket for ₹250.

"He himself asked me, 'What kind of a situation is this where after buying a ticket for ₹250, one has to buy popcorn for ₹500?'" Rajesh said.

The mayor acknowledged that the Corporation had limited powers to intervene directly in the pricing of cinema tickets and food items, but said local authorities could intervene in other aspects.

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He said the issue had now generated public discussion, with growing demand for measures to address it.

"There is no distinction between the rich and the poor who face financial difficulties. There is no difference between men and women. Enjoyment is everyone's right; it is ingrained in everyone," Rajesh said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.