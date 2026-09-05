Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam Minister Roji M John on Saturday called for higher education institutions to remain centres of independent thought and constitutional values, saying it was "not at all befitting of a democratic society" for their heads to associate themselves with organisations promoting divisive agendas.

Keralam minister Roji flags ‘divisive agendas’ in higher education on Teachers’ Day

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"It is not at all befitting of a democratic society that those heading institutions of higher education, which should be centres of independent thought and constitutional values, forget the dignity of the positions they hold and confine themselves to platforms of organisations that promote divisive agendas," he said in a Facebook post on Teachers' Day.

"Such tendencies, which surrender the privilege of academic autonomy before narrow political interests, question the very essence of education and teaching," the state Higher Education minister said.

Deep Dive What did Keralam Minister Roji M John emphasize about higher education institutions on Teachers' Day? Keralam Minister Roji M John emphasized that higher education institutions should remain centers of independent thought and constitutional values, and criticized the association of their heads with organizations promoting divisive agendas. Why is Teachers' Day significant according to Minister Roji M John? Teachers' Day serves as a reminder of the responsibility of teachers to nurture generations with humanity and without discrimination, as highlighted by Minister Roji M John in his remarks. How does Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s philosophy influence modern education? Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s philosophy emphasizes that education should go beyond the mere acquisition of information and focus on developing reasoning, democratic sensibilities, and responsible citizenship.

The minister's remarks come amid differences between the state government and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who is chancellor of universities in Keralam, over various issues concerning state universities, including the appointment of vice-chancellors and nomination of Senate members.

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{{^usCountry}} The issue also acquired an ideological dimension after some vice-chancellors participated in an RSS programme attended by its chief, Mohan Bhagwat, in June. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The issue also acquired an ideological dimension after some vice-chancellors participated in an RSS programme attended by its chief, Mohan Bhagwat, in June. {{/usCountry}}

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Roji had then criticised their participation, saying that the position of a vice-chancellor represented academic and administrative neutrality.

The minister said Teachers' Day should be a reminder of the responsibility of teachers to build generations with humanity and without discrimination.

Recalling Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India's second President, he said Radhakrishnan believed in the importance of teaching and wanted his birthday to be celebrated as Teachers' Day across the country.

Roji further recalled educationists and teachers such as Rabindranath Tagore, J Abdul Kalam, Sukumar Azhikode, ONV Kurup, MGS Narayanan and Prof M Leelavathy, saying they had inspired generations to dream, question, challenge and think independently.

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Referring to students being humiliated based on caste, he said those responsible had failed to understand the essence of teaching.

"Those who, sitting inside a staff room, humiliated and insulted a student by calling the student by their caste name and drove them towards ending their life are people who failed to understand the essence of teaching," Roji said.

"They failed to realise that the responsibility of teaching is to shape humane human beings from within classrooms," the minister said.

He extended Teachers' Day greetings to all teachers who "dispel darkness with knowledge" and teach students to uphold constitutional values and humanity.

The country observes Teachers' Day on September 5 every year to mark Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary and honour teachers.

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