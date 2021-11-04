Kerala: People with single dose of Covid vaccine to be allowed in cinema theatres

The Kerala government on Wednesday announced that “those who have taken a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine can enter theatres” in the state.

The decision was taken in a Covid-19 review meeting chaired by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The chief minister directed the Health Department to issue guidelines on the matter including keeping physical distancing in theatres and wearing masks.

It was also decided that up to 100 people can attend closed room weddings, funerals, and other social, political, cultural, and community events and in open spaces up to 200 people will be permitted to gather.

The government received a good response from the public after schools were opened and 80 per cent attendance have been recorded on the first day of opening, said Vijayan.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Veena George, revenue minister K Rajan, chief Secretary VP Joy, state police chief Anil Kant, department secretaries, district collectors and district police chiefs.

Kerala recorded 7,312 fresh Covid-19 cases and 362 related deaths which raised the caseload to 49,87,710 and the fatalities to 32,598, the state government said on Wednesday.

With 8,484 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries touched 48,81,414 and the active cases reached 73,083, an official press release said.

Of the 362 deaths, 51 were reported over the last few days, 72 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 239 were designated as Covid deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, the release said.

As many as 69,680 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.