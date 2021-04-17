Home / India News / Kerala’s Covid-19 woes continue as state clocks 10,031 new cases after 6 months
Kerala’s Covid-19 woes continue as state clocks 10,031 new cases after 6 months

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 12:54 AM IST
A medic collects samples for Covid-19 tests as the country continued to witness a huge surge in fresh cases on Friday. (PTI PHOTO.)

Kerala has recorded another spike on Friday, clocking 10,031 Covid-19 cases, almost six months after the state reported the highest number of cases in the country last October. The test positivity rate has also gone up to 14.8 per cent, according to the data released by the state health ministry.

The state also reported 21 deaths taking the toll to 4,877. The active caseload has also risen to 69,868 and 32 health workers are among those infected. The maximum number of cases were reported from Kozhikode district—1,560 followed by Ernakulum with 1,391 cases. In the last 24 hours, 76,775 samples were tested in the state.

With Covid-19 cases rising steadily after the assembly elections in the state, the government had announced two sets of restrictions this week and decided to hike tests considerably to contain the surge. It had devised a three-pronged strategy--more tests, effective enforcement of norms and beefing up of the vaccination drive. Though Kerala has planned 2.50 lakh tests in the next two days, health officials admitted that it was difficult to meet the target in the prevailing situation. Despite mounting cases the government made it clear that there won’t be a complete lockdown in the state.

