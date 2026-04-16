Kerala's trailblazer Pinarayi Vijayan aiming for historic third term | 5 key facts about the leader

Pinarayi Vijayan is the incumbent Chief Minister of Kerala and a prominent leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), representing the Dharmadam constituency. Born in 1944, in Pinarayi village, he has risen through the party ranks to become the 12th Chief Minister of the state, a position he has held since May 25, 2016. Even though Pinarayi Vijayan broke the 'alternating power' curse in 2021, repeating the same feat and retaining power for the third consecutive time would be an even bigger challenge. (PTI)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, Vijayan was re-elected on May 2, 2021, leading the Left Democratic Front to a consecutive term in power. As the head of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly, he oversees a vast array of portfolios including Home, Vigilance, General Administration, and Planning and Economic Affairs, as per niyamasabha.nic.in and score.kerala.gov.in.

Vijayan’s supporters credit him for breaking the state's historical "alternating power" curse in 2021.

A historic third term and internal challenges An octogenarian, Vijayan is chasing history as he seeks an unprecedented third consecutive term in the 2026 Assembly polls, an achievement no Kerala politician has reached since 1957, as per an earlier HT report. To maintain continuity, he dropped the party's previous two-term limit for legislators, allowing veteran incumbents to contest again. However, this election cycle faces unique hurdles, including rebellion from former party stalwarts in strongholds like Payyannur and Taliparamba, who are now contesting as UDF-backed independents citing "neglect" within the CPI(M).

His political ideology and national stance Vijayan remains a fierce critic of the BJP, positioning the Left as the "only force" capable of resisting the RSS’s ideological agenda in Kerala. While he maintains a broad secular alliance with the Congress at the national level, he insists that in Kerala, the two fronts represent a "genuine ideological battle" between neoliberal policies and social welfare.