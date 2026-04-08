HT Interview | ‘Left only force in way of BJP’s Kerala dream’: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan spoke to HT about his 10-year-old administration’s governance record, allegations of secret deals with the BJP, the future of the Left parties in India and his assessment of the growth of the BJP in Kerala. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan speaks during a press conference at the AKG Centre, in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI)

Edited excerpts:

The UDF claims there is strong anti-incumbency against your government, which was reflected in last year’s local body polls, and most opinion polls predict a close, tight fight between both fronts. According to you, why should the people of Kerala vote for the LDF for the third successive time? What exists in Kerala is not anti-incumbency sentiment, but rather a very strong pro-incumbency wave. The LDF government rescued Kerala from the developmental stagnation and corruption of the previous UDF regime. We turned impossible mega-projects into reality: the National Highway development, Vizhinjam Seaport, the GAIL pipeline, the Kochi Water Metro, and K-FON are standing testaments to this. Through the LIFE Mission, we provided secure homes to over 500,000 families. We are delivering welfare pensions without arrears to 6.2 million deserving people. We stood together and survived unprecedented crises, from pandemics like Covid-19 and devastating natural disasters to the severe financial embargo imposed by the Union government. The people know that this is a government that keeps its promises. They want this people’s alternative, a policy that seamlessly blends development with social welfare, to continue. That is the Left’s confidence.

There are allegations of misappropriation of funds collected for the party in Payyannur and a senior leader has accused the party of nepotism in Taliparamba. In both places, former senior leaders of CPM are contesting as UDF-backed candidates. How do you respond to these charges? The CPI(M) is not a movement based on individuals; it is built on clear policies, ideology, and strict organisational discipline. No one is above the party. Those who betray the party for personal interests or power will not create any ripples in Kerala’s society. The fact that the UDF, unable to find capable candidates of their own, is forced to back individuals expelled from the Left merely exposes their political bankruptcy. The politically conscious people of Payyannur and Taliparamba know exactly what circumstances these individuals were expelled under and what their real vested interests are.

The Congress, including its national leaders like Rahul Gandhi, allege that the CPM has a secret deal with the BJP in Kerala in several seats. This is a baseless allegation, a desperate lie peddled by the Congress because they are unable to confront us politically. The people of Kerala know well who actually has a secret pact with the BJP. No one has forgotten the history of the ‘Co-Le-B’ (Congress-League-BJP) alliance of 1991. Today, across India, Congress leaders are migrating to the BJP en masse. Soft Hindutva is the declared policy of the Congress. The Left is the only political force that fights all forms of communalism without an ounce of compromise. We are the ones resisting the RSS’ Hindutva agenda both ideologically and practically. The Congress leadership is raising such absurd allegations merely to cover up their own inherent weaknesses and their tacit understanding with the BJP.

On the flip side, PM Narendra Modi claims the rivalry between the CPI(M) and Congress in Kerala is fake and that their friendship is evergreen, citing the alliance at the national level. At the national level, the biggest challenge India faces today is the fascist policies of the RSS-led BJP government. A broad unity is essential to protect the country’s Constitution, secularism, and democracy. The primary goal there is to defeat the BJP. That is why the Left parties decided to join a broader coalition of secular parties, which includes the Congress. However, in Kerala, there are very distinct and fundamental policy differences between the LDF and the UDF. The Congress advocates the exact same pro-corporate, neoliberal policies implemented by the Union government. In stark contrast, the Left puts forward an alternative development model rooted in public welfare and social justice. What you see in Kerala is a genuine ideological battle between these two visions. There is absolutely no hypocrisy in it.

BJP leaders including PM Modi accuse the CPI(M) and the Left leadership of maintaining ties with radical outfits like the SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami. The CPI(M) wages an uncompromising battle against majority and minority communalism alike. We have unequivocally said there should be no political understanding whatsoever with such outfits. On the contrary, it is the UDF that has a history of openly allying with communal forces, including Jamaat-e-Islami, for petty electoral gains. This government takes stringent action against any extremist organisation that attempts to divide Kerala’s secular society. The allegations raised by the BJP are utterly baseless.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won its first ever Lok Sabha seat in Thrissur and in the recent local body polls, it unseated the LDF in Thiruvananthapuram corporation. How do you assess the BJP’s growth in Kerala? The people of Kerala have always rejected communal politics. The BJP’s Lok Sabha victory in Thrissur was the result of specific circumstances, primarily a massive leak of UDF votes to the BJP. A careful analysis of the vote share makes it abundantly clear the BJP gained directly from the Congress vote bank. That is by no means an endorsement of the BJP’s political ideology or their governance. Communalism cannot take root in Kerala’s soil. As long as the Left stands strong, the BJP’s dreams will not materialise in Kerala.

If the LDF loses this election in Kerala, it will be the first time in over five decades that Left parties won’t be in power in any state in India. Does that increase pressure on the LDF especially considering that you have been in power for 10 years? We view this as a monumental historic responsibility. At a time when the nation is reeling under the onslaught of globalisation policies and communal fascism, Kerala is proving to the country that a formidable alternative is possible.

We have achieved world-class standards in health, education, and social welfare. Kerala ranks first in the NITI Aayog’s Sustainable Development Goals index. Kerala has evolved into the only viable, pro-people alternative development model that other states in the country can emulate. Our responsibility is to take these alternative policies forward with even greater vigour and conviction.

In the 10 years that you were CM, are there any sectors or areas where you feel more progress is needed or where your administration has been found wanting? Over the last 10 years, we have made unparalleled leaps in infrastructure development and social security. Our most important goal now is the creation of ‘Nava Kerala’ (New Kerala), transforming the state into a vibrant knowledge economy. We are now heavily focusing on elevating the higher education sector to global standards and creating more employment opportunities for the youth through modern technology, startups, and the IT sector.

While the Union government’s financial embargoes and severe fund cuts pose a massive challenge, we are determined to achieve all these goals with the unwavering support of the people of Kerala.