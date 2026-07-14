Pune murder victim's mother writes emotional letter to PM Modi: ‘Don't let Ketan be just another case file’

A series of shocking revelations in the Ketan Agarwal murder case has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra and the entire nation. Seeking justice, the victim's grieving mother, Rakhi Agarwal, has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

L to R: Pune Lohagad murder case accused Siya Goyal, her fiance and victim Ketan Agarwal, co-accused Chetan Chaudhary (File Photo)

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Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18 by his fiancée, Siya, and her friend and suspected lover, Chetan Babulal Chaudhary. The investigation into the case is currently underway.

Also Read | Ketan Agarwal murder: Alleged Snapchat message about ‘wedding that would never happen’ emerges

The victim's mother wrote in her letter, “I never imagined that I would have to write to you seeking justice for my own son. Like every mother, I dreamt of watching Ketan build a beautiful life, get married, and grow old with us. Instead, I had to perform the last rites of my child.”

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{{^usCountry}} Rakhi Agarwal, describing the devastating impact of the loss on her family, stated that her “whole world is gone” following the alleged murder of her son. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rakhi Agarwal, describing the devastating impact of the loss on her family, stated that her “whole world is gone” following the alleged murder of her son. {{/usCountry}}

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“My son was brutally murdered, and with him, meri poori duniya chali gayi (My whole world is gone). Every corner of our home reminds me of him. His room, his clothes, his photographs, and the silence that has replaced his laughter remind me every day that he will never come back,” the letter read.

Also Read | New twist; Siya, Chetan refuse polygraph: Ketan Agarwal murder mystery deepens

She also wrote about the double tragedy that struck the family in the wake of the incident. She talked about Ketan's grandfather who passed away less than three weeks later. “Our family suffered another heartbreaking loss when my father-in-law passed away just twenty days after Ketan's death. He loved Ketan dearly and could not bear the grief of losing his grandson. Within days, our family lost two generations,” she added in the letter.

Ketan Agarwal's mother seeks justice

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Urging the Prime Minister to ensure that the case does not get lost in bureaucratic delays, Rakhi Agarwal made a plea for the legal process to be expedited.

“Every day without justice deepens our pain. Ketan cannot return, but those responsible for taking his life must receive the strictest punishment under the law,” she wrote.

“With folded hands, I humbly request you to kindly ensure that my son's case receives the attention it deserves and that justice is delivered without unnecessary delay,” Rakhi Agarwal added.

“Please do not let Ketan become just another case file. He was someone's son, someone's grandson, someone's brother, but to me, woh meri poori duniya tha (he was my whole world),” the letter further stated.

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The mother concluded her letter with a vow to keep fighting for her son.

"Every night I look at his photograph and say, ‘Beta, Maa abhi bhi tere liye lad rahi hai’ (Son, your mother is still fighting for you). I only pray that one day I can tell him, ‘Beta... tujhe insaaf mil gaya’ (Son... you got justice)," she wrote.

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Also Read | What is the 10-hour 'offline strategy' in Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal's murder case?

Ketan Agarwal's father letter to President Murmu

Earlier on July 10, Ketan Agarwal's father, Vishal Agarwal, wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, urging a fast-tracked investigation and speedy justice.

In an email addressed to the Secretary to the President, Vishal Agarwal appealed for the case to be heard in a fast-track court.

"I am writing this email with a heart full of pain and hope. I am not writing as a businessman or someone with influence. I am just a father seeking justice for my son," he wrote.

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"Within just 20 days of losing Ketan, I also lost my own father. He loved his grandson more than anything. He could not bear the shock and grief of Ketan's death. In just 20 days, I lost both my son and my father. Our family has been shattered," the email stated.

Ketan Agarwal murder case

Ketan Agarwal, 26, a Pune-based realtor, died after falling into a valley near Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18.

The case was initially registered as an accidental death; however, the police later concluded that it was a premeditated murder.

Subsequently, Ketan's fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, were arrested. According to the investigation, the two accused had allegedly planned the murder in advance, news agency PTI reported.

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In the course of the investigation, the officials have cited CCTV footage, witness statements, digital evidence, and other material.

(with inputs from agencies)