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'Need to probe murder rehearsels, passport disposal': Why police sought extended custody of Siya Goyal, 'lover' Chetan

Police said they needed to ascertain the exact spots where the alleged reconnaissance and rehearsals were carried out.

Updated on: Jun 29, 2026 08:27 pm IST
Edited by Anagha Deshpande
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A court in Pune district on Monday extended the police custody of Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary till July 3 in the murder case of realtor Ketan Agarwal, after the prosecution said further custodial interrogation was needed to probe the exact crime scene and trace the victim's missing passport.

Accused Siya Goyal being taken to be produced before the court in relation to Ketan Agarwal murder case, in Lonavala on Monday. (ANI Video Grab)

The two accused were produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate A.M. Vibhute in Vadgaon Maval after their initial period of police custody ended.

Goyal, 20, the fiancée of the victim, and her alleged lover, Chaudhary, 22, were arrested for allegedly conspiring to murder Agarwal and pushing him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18.

Why did the court extend Siya and Chetan's police custody

Seeking an extension of their custody, the prosecution told the court that the investigation had revealed the accused had visited the fort in advance to identify a suitable location for the murder. Police said they needed to ascertain the exact spots where the alleged reconnaissance and rehearsals were carried out.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Rajashri Virkud also told the court that investigators wanted to question Goyal about the whereabouts of Agarwal's passport, which she allegedly disposed of while travelling to Mumbai on June 6.

Also Read: Sitting down ‘signal’, Siya Goyal's ‘safety’: What police found in Ketan Agarwal's murder scene recreation

In the latest investigation updates, police have found that Siya sat down not only to signal Chetan to push him off Lohagad Fort, but also to ensure she remained out of the victim's reach during the fall.

(With inputs from PTI)

 
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