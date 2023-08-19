Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Khajuraho-Udaipur intercity train's engine catches fire near Gwalior: Report

Khajuraho-Udaipur intercity train's engine catches fire near Gwalior: Report

ByHT News Desk
Aug 19, 2023 03:04 PM IST

A fire broke out in the engine of Khajuraho Udaipur intercity train near Gwalior.

A fire broke out in the engine of Khajuraho Udaipur intercity train near Gwalior. More details are awaited.Earlier in the day, fire had erupted in two air-conditioned coaches of stationary Udyan Express at the Bengaluru City Railway Station, PTI reported. There were no casualties as there were no passengers in the bogies.

The engine of Khajuraho Udaipur intercity train caught fire near Gwalior(PTI)

The train had arrived from Mumbai at 5.45 am and was stationed at platform three of the Bengaluru City Railway Station.

"At 07.10 am smoke in B1 and B2 coaches was noticed. Immediately a message was given to the fire brigade. Fire brigade arrived by 7.35 am and extinguished the fire," the Chief Public Relation Officer of South Western Railway Anish Hegde said in a statement.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gwalior
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP