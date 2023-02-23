NIA hits at Khalistan terror-gangster network, six arrested

In the recent nationwide raids of the National Investigation Agency at 76 locations across eight states, six people have been arrested including close associates of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Goldy Brar. The arrested include Lucky Khokar alias Denis, who is a close associate of Canada-based designated terrorist Arsh Dalla. Others who were arrested in the raids, which were carried out in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi, NCR, Maharashtra, and MP, include associates of gangsters Lawrance Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Goldy Brar, the agency said.

NIA launched searches across India to crack down on the gangster syndicate.

Khokhar, a resident of Bhatinda was nabbed from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. He was in direct and frequent contact with Arsh Dala in Canada and looked after the recruitment for him and received funds from him for carrying out terror-related activities. He provided arms and ammunition to Arsh Dalla’s associates in Punjab on his directions, which were also used for carrying out the recent killing in Jagraon, Punjab on directions of Arsh Dalla.

The NIA investigations have so far revealed that many criminals, who were leading gangsters in India, had fled to countries like Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia, Philippines and Australia and were planning their terror and criminal acts from there, in association with criminals lodged in jails in different states. These groups were carrying out targeted killings and raising funds for their nefarious activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons, hawala and extortions.

According to an NIA spokesperson, Khokhar was working for Dalla, who has been involved in smuggling arms, ammunition, explosives, IEDs etc. across international and inter-state borders in India for several Khalistani terror outfits, including the Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International and International Sikh Youth Federation.

Other arrested include Hari Om alias Titu, Lakhvir Singh. Nine weapons were recovered from Lakhvir’s possession. He is a notorious criminal and an associate of Chhotu Ram Bhaat, who was earlier arrested in the case. The NIA has so far arrested 9 accused, inlcuding Kaushal Choudhary, Amit Dagar, Sukhpreet Singh, Bhupi Rana, Neeraj Bawana, Naveen Bali and Sunil Balyan, in this case.

According to the spokesperson, Surender Chaudhrary and Dalip Bishnoi, are known associates of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Canada-based criminal, Goldy Brar. They were arrested for raising funds, recruiting youth and carrying out terrorist acts on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This case was also registered by the NIA in August last and

10 accused, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Kala Jatheri, Kala Rana, Joginder Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Raju Basoudi, Anil Chippi, Naresh Yadav, and Shahbaz Ansari have been arrested.

The spokesperson said Surinder Chaudhry, who was arrested on Tuesday faces several cases under the NDPS Act, for attempt to murder and extortions. He has been involved in illegal liquor contracts, smuggling and extortion from liquor & mining contractors in Haryana and has been one of the main financers of terror-gangster sydicates.

Dalip Bishnoi, who was arrested on Wednesday, is a habitual criminal having 13 cases against him. He has been one of the main financers of this terror gang and was providing logistics support to the gangs in Punjab and Rajasthan.

Further investigations are on to dismantle such terror networks and their funding and support infrastructure.

