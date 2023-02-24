'Khalistan shouldn't be seen as…': Amritpal Singh as Lovepreet Singh set to be released today

A day after his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and stormed the Ajnala police station, radical preacher Amritpal Singh in Amritsar on Friday said that Khalistan should be seen from an intellectual point of view.

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh speaks to media.(ANI )

The supporters had broken into the police station demanding that Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan, an accused in a case involving kidnapping, be released.

“Our aim for Khalistan shouldn't be seen as evil and taboo. It should be seen from an intellectual point of view as to what could be its geopolitical benefits. It's an ideology and ideology never dies. We are not asking for it from Delhi,” news agency ANI quoted Amritpal Singh, 'Waris Punjab De' chief, as saying.

Amritpal Singh said they have been assured that the arrested man would be released soon after legal formalities in this regard are completed.

He said they were expecting that Lovepreet Singh would be released by Friday evening, following which he and his supporters plan to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.

Amritsar Rural's superintendent of police Satinder Singh told reporters that they (the Amritpal side) have given evidence according to which he (Lovepreet Singh) was not present at the spot, referring to the alleged kidnapping incident.

“They gave the evidence on Thursday. On the basis of that he is being discharged through the court…We are submitting that evidence to the honourable judge,” the SSP said.

As of now, the situation is peaceful and under control, he said in response to a question. The police remained evasive when asked if a case has been registered in connection with Thursday's violence.

Police said tight security has been put in place in and around the complex. At least three policemen were hurt during the clash on Thursday.

On Thursday, a large police force kept watch but refrained from taking any action as the preacher, often described as a Khalistan sympathiser, and other protesters stayed put at the Ajnala police station for hours.

On Friday morning, the Amritsar Police did not immediately make it clear whether any case had been registered against Amritpal Singh or his supporters over Thursday's violence.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

