Khalistani extremist breaches S Jaishankar's security in London, tears Indian flag

A pro-Khalistan extremist breached the security of external affairs minister S Jaishankar in London as he ran towards the minister’s car and tore the Indian flag in front of police. The EAM was leaving the Chatham House venue after the discussion when the security breach occurred.(X/ video screengrab)

This comes as a group of pro-Khalistan extremists attempted to disrupt Jaishankar’s visit for a discussion at Chatham House in London. The EAM was leaving the Chatham House venue after the discussion when the security breach occurred.

A video circulating online shows the man in question aggressively rushing towards S Jaishankar’s convoy. Taking advantage of the initial hesitation of the police officers, the protester tore the tricolour in front of the convoy as others in his group shouted slogans at a distance.

After hesitating for a bit, the police acted and took him and other extremists away.

Another video shared by the news agency ANI showed the group of pro-Khalistan extremists protesting outside the Chatham House venue. The group can be seen waving flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to the United Kingdom. The visit started from March 4 and is scheduled till March 9.

S Jaishankar defends India's Kashmir position

During his visit to the UK, EAM S Jaishankar held extensive discussions at Chevening House with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Both covered a wide range of bilateral issues, including strategic coordination, political cooperation, trade negotiations, education, technology, mobility, and people-to-people exchanges, in the talks.

Later on Wednesday, Jaishankar went to Chatham House for a scheduled discussion, where he firmly defended India's approach, rejecting any need for third-party intervention in the Kashmir issue. He pointed out the steps taken by India to address the situation in the union territory, including the abrogation of Article 370, economic development in the region, and high-turnout elections, among others.

However, he emphasised that the unresolved part of the issue was the territory occupied by Pakistan.

"I think the part we are waiting for is the return of the stolen part of Kashmir, which is under an illegal Pakistani occupation. When that's done, I assure you, Kashmir solved," Jaishankar said.