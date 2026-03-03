'Khamenei read Nehru's book 4 times': Congress MP meets Iranian leader's India-based representative

Amid the Opposition's mounting criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “silence” on the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Congress MP Imran Masood met the late Iranian regime leader's India-based representative in New Delhi on Tuesday. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in strikes led by Israel and the US over the weekend in Iran. (REUTERS/Rep)

Heaping praise on Khamenei's focus on the diplomatic ties between India and Iran, Masood said that the passing of the head of any country is sad and that the Iranian leader held India in high regard.

Talking about his conversation with Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of the late Khamenei, Masood said he was informed that Khamenei thought of the ties between India and Iran to be 3,000 years old.

“Khamenei Sahib himself mentioned that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, in his Discovery of India, wrote about this relationship. He (Khamenei's representative) said he (Khamenei) had read it four times and personally told me, 'To understand India, read Discovery of India," Masood reportedly said.