Khela hobe: Congress, TMC display bonhomie ahead of Mamata's Delhi visit

Mamata Banerjee will be in Delhi for the next few days and she is scheduled to meet opposition leaders, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and may come up with a plan for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 04:14 PM IST
File photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI PHOTO.)

A day ahead of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s visit to New Delhi, the Congress put out a post on Twitter wherein it hit out at the central government over the Pegasus row for targeting TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. Soon after, the Bengal ruling returned the favour by replying to the tweet with the party’s successful campaign tag “Khela hobe (game on)”.

The exchange of tweets came a day ahead of the Bengal chief minister’s visit to the national capital wherein she is scheduled to meet a couple of opposition leaders, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and is likely to strategise a plan for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. "Khela hobe" has been a winning slogan for the Trinamool Congress during the bitterly fought Assembly election and even BJP leaders used the phrase to hit back at Banerjee and her party.

Banerjee, who is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, has been keen on giving shape to a united opposition to take on the BJP. She even exhorted the opposition to join hands against the BJP during her speech on Martyrs’ Day (July 21). The talk of an anti-BJP front got revived after leaders of various parties and prominent individuals congregated at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's New Delhi residence last month. However, there was no tangible movement forward in that direction at the meeting hosted by Pawar and called by former union minister Yashwant Sinha, who is now in the TMC. Sinha, a former BJP stalwart, is a strident critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The speculation was further duelled after election strategist Prashant Kishore held a series of meetings with Pawar and the Gandhis.

