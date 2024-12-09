Kiren Rijiju urges Congress, other parties to unite against Sonia Gandhi-George Soros ‘links’

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday claimed that the alleged connections between Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi and Hungarian-American businessman George Soros are a "serious" concern, urging all political parties, including the Congress, to unite against “anti-India forces”. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Kiren Rijiju, who addressed the media shortly before the beginning of a stormy Parliament session, said all parties should raise their voice if they find their leaders working against the country's interest.

“I think that few issues before the country shouldn't be seen with political lenses. George Soros and his links - that have come to light - we do not see it as an issue relating Congress party, Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi. We should take the issue seriously - if it is related to anti-India forces. We do not see this as party politics,” Kiren Rijiju said.

The Union minister's remarks come a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that Sonia Gandhi has links to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation and which has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation.

Responding to Kiren Rijiju's statement, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, “When the governmement and its top leadership started to look into conspiracy theories, it means there is something that they want to hide. You are in the government, get things investigated.”

Addressing reporters, Rijiju said anybody found to be working with anti-India forces must be countered unitedly by all political parties.

"We have told Congress and other parties that we will discuss over the Constitution on December 13 and 14 (in Lok Sabha) and on December 16 and 17 (in Rajya Sabha). I want to appeal to the leaders of the Congress party and its workers that if even their leaders are found to have links with anti-India forces, they also should raise their voices and we should be united and fight unitedly against anti-India forces," Rijiju.

The BJP on Sunday claimed that Sonia Gandhi, as the co-president of the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, is linked to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation.

"Notably, the FDL-AP Foundation has expressed their views that treat Kashmir as a separate entity," the BJP said.