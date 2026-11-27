Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday appealed to MPs across party lines to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament during its four-day special sitting from November 30, amid Opposition criticism of the government's proposed delimitation exercise and changes to the women's reservation framework.

Union minister for parliamentary affairs Kiren Rijiju said the government had called the sitting to discuss important Bills and business concerning the country (HT_PRINT) more less

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The Union minister said the government had called the sitting to discuss important bills and business concerning the country. The Lok Sabha will meet on November 30 and December 1, while the Rajya Sabha will sit on December 2 and 3.

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"When the government calls a session or special session, that means there are important Bills or business for the nation," Rijiju said, reported PTI.

Deep Dive What does delimitation mean in the proposed Parliament bills? Delimitation determines how many Lok Sabha seats each state receives and redraws constituency boundaries within each state. The proposed exercise was linked to increasing the Lok Sabha’s maximum strength to 850. Why are Opposition parties objecting to the proposed delimitation exercise? They have questioned how seats would be allocated among states and warned that population-based changes could reduce southern states’ relative representation. They have also sought written assurances that no state’s share would fall. How is women’s reservation linked to delimitation? The 2023 law provides for 33% reservation for women, but its implementation is linked to a Census and a subsequent delimitation. The government’s proposed changes aimed to enable the quota ahead of the 2029 elections.

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He said MPs had an important responsibility to ensure Parliament functions smoothly and that all members get an opportunity to participate in debates.

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{{^usCountry}} "We are proud of our democracy and we must ensure Parliament functions smoothly; India should set an example," he said. Rijiju also said MPs were free to agree or disagree with the government, but their views should be expressed within parliamentary rules and conventions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are proud of our democracy and we must ensure Parliament functions smoothly; India should set an example," he said. Rijiju also said MPs were free to agree or disagree with the government, but their views should be expressed within parliamentary rules and conventions. {{/usCountry}}

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"MPs have rights, all freedom to agree or disagree; but that has to be put in proper perspective, through rules, conventions," he said.

What is the government's proposal?

The proposed constitutional amendment seeks to increase the Lok Sabha's maximum strength from 550 to 850, with up to 815 seats for states and 35 for Union Territories. The accompanying delimitation exercise would redraw constituency boundaries and determine representation.

The government has linked the expansion to implementing 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies ahead of the 2029 general elections.

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ALSO READ | NDA may be closer to majority on delimitation, women's quota after Opposition churn

The earlier attempt to pass the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was defeated in the Lok Sabha on April 17. It received 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling 54 votes short of the 352 needed for a two-thirds majority among the 528 members who voted.

The 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, or the 106th Constitutional Amendment, already provides for 33% reservation for women. However, its implementation is linked to a Census and a subsequent delimitation exercise. The April Bill sought to change this framework.

Opposition questions government's plans

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Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday accused the government of trying to secure a “fraudulent two-thirds majority” in the Lok Sabha to pass a constitutional amendment linked to delimitation. He called the proposed move an “assault” on the Constitution and said the party would oppose it.

ALSO READ | As delimitation returns to focus, the women’s quota, the seat-share row and the numbers

Ramesh said the Congress wanted the Lok Sabha's existing strength and the state-wise distribution of seats to remain unchanged for another 25 years. It also wants the 33% women's quota, including a sub-quota for women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, implemented from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

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He argued that the upcoming sitting was focused on delimitation rather than women's reservation, pointing out that Parliament had already passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in 2023.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also criticised the proposed delimitation exercise, saying, “‘Delimitation’ will prove to be the biggest mistake in the BJP’s politics.”

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DMK president MK Stalin reiterated that the party would not compromise on Tamil Nadu's share of Lok Sabha seats amid the proposed delimitation exercise. “The DMK remains firm on both these positions today and will continue to do so. There is no change in this position, and there is no question of compromise,” he said in a post on X.

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He demanded that the state's current 7.18% share be maintained even if the total number of seats increases, and that the existing distribution of seats among states, based on the 1971 Census, be frozen for another 25 years.