Why is Kishore Kumar biography classified as 'best cinema book'? HC asks Centre

Two years after a biography on legendary Indian musician Kishore Kumar was awarded the ‘Best Book on Cinema’ at the National Film Awards, a petition has challenged the title in Patna High Court.
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‘Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography’, authored by Anirudha Bhattacharjee and Parthiv Dhar, and published by HarperCollins, was given the Best Book on Cinema title at the 70th National Film Awards on August 16, 2024.
According to an Indian Express report, a Patna-based petitioner has now challenged the honour in the High Court, alleging that the eligibility criteria for choosing the pick for the title was not followed.
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Justice Ajit Kumar heard the petition on Thursday and issued notices to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).
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Justice Ajit Kumar heard the petition on Thursday and issued notices to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).
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Both bodies have been asked to explain how the biography was chosen as the Best Book on Indian cinema.
The petition was reportedly filed by Anant Prasad Sinha, a Hindi writer and literary critic. He has sought to quash the honour given to the Kishore Kumar book which was presented at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan on October 8, 2024.
His petitions says that a notification published on August 7, 20204, just days before the award for the Kishore Kumar biography were announced had guidelines to choose the best book for nomination in the 70th National Film Awards.
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He alleges that those guidelines were violated.
Based on the plea, the high court issued notices to the MIB and NFDC. “At this stage, Senior Panel Counsel for the Union of India seeks three weeks’ time to file a specific counter-affidavit addressing the grievances raised by this petitioner,” the bench was quoted as saying by IE.
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Home/India News/Why is Kishore Kumar biography classified as 'best cinema book'? HC asks Centre
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