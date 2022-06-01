Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'KK was a family man, new saw him…': Babul Supriyo on singer's death

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, is best known for his songs like "Zindagi Do Pal Ki" from the movie Kites, "Aankhon Mein Teri" from the movie Om Shanti Om, "Khuda Jaane" from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, and "Tadap Tadap" from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, among others.
KK died in Kolkata on Tuesday.
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 06:59 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

Singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo on Wednesday recalled his memories of popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, who passed away after falling ill during an event in Kolkata. The Trinamool Congress leader told news agency ANI that the KK was a family man and lived a simple life, adding that he never saw the singer attending many parties.

"KK was a great singer and a family man. He lived a simple and calm life. I never saw him attending many parties. I have a lot of memories with him," ANI quoted Supriyo as saying.

Both Supriyo and KK hail from Kolkata.

Music director and composer Jeet Gannguli expressed grief over the passing away of KK.

In a conversation with ANI,  Gannguli said, "He sang many songs for me. He was just 53 years old. I lost a friend today."

KK dies at 53: Singer shared pictures of final performance just hours before death; fans say, ‘he looked so fit

KK passed away on Tuesday evening after he fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata. He was rushed to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

RELATED STORIES

The 53-years-old was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry, with songs recorded in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. Messages of grief, tribute and condolences started pouring in soon after KK's demise.

"I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. #KK Why! This is too hard to accept! Heart is shattered in pieces," Renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal tweeted.

Singer, songwriter and music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote on Twitter, "The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!!".

Popular singer Mohit Chauhan also paid heartfelt tributes to his ‘dear friend’. He tweeted, "KK... not fair man. Not your time to go. This was the last time we were together to announce a tour together. How can you just go??? In shock. In grief. A ear dear friend, a brother is gone. RIP KK. Love you."

