Kolkata: At least 14 persons, including 2 children, killed in hotel fire

Kolkata: At least 14 persons, including two children, were killed when a fire broke out in a six-storey hotel in central Kolkata late on Tuesday night. Central Kolkata hotel fire: Fire fighters used hydraulic ladders to rescue those who assembled in the balconies.(PTI)

The dead includes 11 men, one woman and two children. Fire brigade officials said that most of them died due to asphyxiation as thick smoke had engulfed hotel Rituraj in Mechua Bazar. It caters mainly to traders from other states.

“At least 14 people have been killed. We have identified eight of them. Another 13 persons have been injured. All were rushed to nearby hospitals. While 12 have been discharged from the hospitals, one is admitted,” said a senior IPS officer of Kolkata Police.

One hotel-staff, identified as Manoj Paswas, died after he jumped from one of the floors.

“Several boarders and hotel staff climbed up the stairs and went to the roof and upper floor balconies when smoke filled up the room and corridors. One of these people panicked and jumped,” a fire brigade official said.

According to fire brigade officials, the fire broke out around 8:20 pm on the first floor of a six-storey hotel on Madan Mohan Burman Street. At least 10 fire tenders were deployed. The fire was brought under control around 3:30 am on Wednesday.

Firhad Hakim, mayor of Kolkata and Manoj Verma, police commissioner of Kolkata, went to the spot at night along with senior police and fire brigade officers.

“The police and fire brigade will probe to find out how it happened. A FIR would be registered. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee (who is now in Digha) has been briefed. Some of the hoteliers have been rescued,” Hakim told reporters early on Wednesday.

Police said that there were at least 88 boarders staying in 42 rooms in the hotel. The hotel has around 60 staff.

“A Special Investigation Team has been set up to probe into the incident,” said the IPS officer.

