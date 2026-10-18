Kolkata Durga Puja pandal stampede kills 19, organisers detained, TMC targets BJP | Top updates

At least 19 people died, and 25 others were injured in a stampede at the Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday evening, West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said, adding that he would write to the chief justice of the Calcutta high court and request the formation of a ‘fact-finding committee’.

Kolkata Police at the site after a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, in Kolkata, West Bengal. (ANI)

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The stampede broke out at around 7.30 pm at Chor Bagan, a popular Durga Puja venue in north Kolkata, as crowds pushed through a narrow bylane on Saptami, the seventh day of the festival. Heavy rain had left the streets slippery. Follow latest updates related to the stampede here.

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Located less than 2 km from Howrah Bridge, Chor Bagan is among Kolkata’s oldest Durga Puja pandals. Eyewitnesses said people seeking shelter from the rain rushed towards the venue through the narrow lane. Within seconds, several people slipped and fell on top of one another, triggering a chain reaction, HT reported earlier.

Kolkata stampede: Latest developments

Police detained “some people”, including members of the club that organised the puja, the private security agency and those responsible for managing the crowd at the pandal, Adhikari said. News agency PTI reported, citing an officer, that 12 people had been detained so far.

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that poor crowd management and inadequate police presence led to the stampede.

TMC also claimed that one of the puja organisers was the incumbent chief minister's ‘ bhaipo ’ (nephew). It wrote on X, "A Bengal BJP MLA also happens to be the Chairman of this Puja Committee! Where is the accountability? Who is responsible for all these deaths?”

’ (nephew). It wrote on X, "A Bengal BJP MLA also happens to be the Chairman of this Puja Committee! Where is the accountability? Who is responsible for all these deaths?” Adhikari announced compensation of ₹ 25 lakh and a government job for the deceased's families. The injured will receive ₹ 5 lakh each. The state government will cover all medical expenses for those undergoing treatment, he said.

25 lakh and a government job for the deceased's families. The injured will receive 5 lakh each. The state government will cover all medical expenses for those undergoing treatment, he said. The Bengal CM said the ‘fact-finding committee’, which he would request the high court to form, would include the Special Task Force (STF) and forensic teams, and the incident would be investigated accordingly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Mamata Banerjee were among those who expressed condolences. Union home minister Amit Shah, who arrived in the state on Saturday for a two-day visit, cancelled all his engagements scheduled for Sunday and said he would visit the injured. Modi also announced financial assistance of ₹ 2 lakh for each deceased family and ₹ 50,000 for each injured person.

2 lakh for each deceased family and 50,000 for each injured person. Adhikari said an announcement by the organisers of the community Durga Puja at Chorebagan triggered a rush among revellers, leading to the “painful incident”. He added that a probe would be launched into the tragedy.

The Chor Bagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity pandal was closed following the stampede. Police said several other crowded puja pandals, including Chetla Agrani and Tala Prottay, were also shut soon afterwards. Adhikari urged other puja organisers in the city to put adequate crowd-control and safety measures in place.

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Deep Dive What caused the stampede at Kolkata’s Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal? Heavy rain and a swelling crowd contributed to the surge as people moved through a narrow lane. Officials also said an announcement by the organisers triggered a rush, but the exact sequence of events is still under investigation. Who is investigating the Chorbagan pandal stampede? A Special Investigation Team headed by a sitting Calcutta High Court judge is to investigate the stampede. It will include officials from the Special Task Force, the Criminal Investigation Department and other departments; authorities are also examining CCTV footage. What safety measures are being reviewed at Durga Puja pandals after the stampede? A high-level committee will review crowd management, exit routes and structural safety at major pandals. The announced measures include wider exits, adequate lighting and removing bottlenecks caused by temporary rope enclosures.