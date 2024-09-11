Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: Mamata Banerjee cabinet approves proposal to establish five more POCSO courts

Junior doctors march towards Swasthya Bhawan during a protest over the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder incident in Kolkata on Tuesday. (PTI)

Kolkata rape-murder case: Protesting doctors rejected West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's invitation for talks, vowing to continue their protest and cease work in response to the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College a month ago. Banerjee had invited the junior doctors for a meeting at the state secretariat on Tuesday to address the issue. State finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the chief minister was waiting, but a protesting doctor called the email an “insult,” citing their demand for Nigam’s resignation and the limit on representation....Read More

The Supreme Court on Monday directed doctors on strike to resume work today at 5 pm, assuring them that they would not face any adverse actions, including punitive transfers. However, they also warned that if doctors did not return to work, they could not be held responsible for any actions taken against them. The Trinamool Congress also hailed the court's judgement.

Latest Developments

-After expressing disappointment over the top court's remarks, the junior doctors are marched to the health ministry's building in Kolkata to press ahead their demands. Objecting to the tenor of state government's invite for talks, the junior doctors refused to talk with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and vowed to continue their cease-work protest.

-A CBI court extended the judicial custody of former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr. Sandip Ghosh till September 23 over financial irregularities case being probed by agency.

-Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an official statement, shared details of the raids conducted by its Kolkata unit on September 6 at seven premises including the residence of Ghosh and his close relatives and associates in connection with the financial irregularities case.