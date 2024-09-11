Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Protesting doctors ready to meet with Mamata Banerjee

Two days after the Supreme Court's rebuke, Kolkata doctors who are protesting against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, have agreed to engage with chief minister Mamata Banerjee regarding their demands. Kolkata: Junior doctors during their second day of 'dharna' over the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder incident, near Swasthya Bhawan.(PTI)

The Supreme Court had asked the protesting doctors in Kolkata to end their agitation and return to work. However, the doctors defied the court's deadline on Tuesday and continued with their agitation.

However, now they have decided to send an email to Banerjee's office seeking an appointment to meet with her.

They have been demanding justice for the victim. They also want punishment for those who tried to cover up the crime.

Doctor Aniket Mandal, a representative of the doctors, told NDTV that the protestors were ready to hold talks with the chief minister.

"To clarify this, we will send a mail to the CM's office and put forward our demands. We want to talk to the Chief Minister," he told the channel.

The doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of the hospital in a seminude condition.

The police later arrested Sanjay Roy, a civil volunteer who was seen on CCTV entering the seminar hall at 4.03 am.

He later told the CBI that he was innocent and the woman had been lying unconscious when he entered the hall.

The CBI has also arrested the ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, for allegedly being involved in corrupt practices.

His role after the murder has come under the scanner. He had allegedly made her parents wait for three hours before they could see the woman's body. He is also accused of ordering renovation work near the crime scene.