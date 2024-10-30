Kolkata doctor rapes patient after giving sedatives, films act; arrested

The Kolkata Police have arrested a doctor for allegedly raping a 26-year-old female patient at Hasnabad in North 24Parganas. Image for representation.

According to a report in The Times of India, the accused injected the woman with sedatives and filmed the sexual assault.

He also threatened to release the video on social media and extorted ₹4 lakh from her. The accused also allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times, using the video to blackmail her.

The incident came to light after the woman, along with her husband, filed a first information report with the Hasnabad Police against the accused, Nur Alam Sardar, earlier this week. Based on her complaint, the police arrested Sardar from his clinic-cum-residence in the Barunhat area of the city.

"The accused, a registered medical practitioner, was arrested for allegedly raping his patient after rendering her unconscious. An investigation is underway in this connection. The woman's confidential statement was recorded, and the accused was produced in court," Basirhat SP Hossain Mehedi Rehman was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The accused has been remanded in police custody for four days.

Last month, the West Bengal government unanimously cleared a stringent new bill that sought to make the death penalty mandatory in cases involving rape and murder.

New laws in Bengal



Introduced by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, sought to change several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The punishment for rape, gang rape acid attacks, and repeat offenders is proposed to be imprisonment for the remainder of the convict’s life. Under BNS, if rape results in the victim’s death or leaves her in a persistent vegetative state, death penalty is only one of the punishments besides life term or minimum sentence of 20 years in jail.

For rape and murder, the bill proposed death penalty. For revealing the identity of the victim, a jail term between three and five years was proposed.