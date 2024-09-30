Kolkata murder case: Supreme Court pulls up Mamata Banerjee govt, says…

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Mamata Banerjee government over the “tardy” progress in the installation of CCTVs and construction of toilets and separate resting rooms at medical facilities.



The bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was hearing a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.



“No part of work above 50%, why is the process so tardy? we have been monitoring since 9 August,” legal website LiveLaw quoted the CJI as saying.



According to a PTI report, the bench has directed the West Bengal government to complete the ongoing work by October 15.



During the hearing, advocate Vrinda Grover told the bench that the parents of the deceased victim are disconcerted by repeated clips in social media disclosing her name and photos. Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

The apex court said it had already passed an order on this issue and it was for the law enforcement agencies to implement the order. It clarified its earlier order and said it applies to all intermediaries.



‘Substantial leads emerged in CBI probe’: Supreme Court

During the hearing, the top court bench said that substantial leads have emerged in the CBI probe into the doctor's rape and murder and the financial irregularities.



“Who are the people under probe still employed in R G Kar Hospital against whom financial irregularities are alleged,” the bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, asking the CBI to share the information with the state government for appropriate action.

‘Doctors not performing inpatient and OPD work’: West Bengal govt

During the hearing, the West Bengal government alleged that the resident doctors are not performing inpatient department and outpatient department work.



Resident doctors' counsel Indira Jaising opposed the submission, saying that they are performing all essential and emergency services.

The top court directed Mehta to submit a report on progress of National Task Force and posted the hearing in the rape-murder case to October 14.