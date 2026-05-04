Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: Suvendu edges ahead of Mamata in Bhabanipur as counting heats up

Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: Both emotionally and politically, Kolkata sits right at the centre of India's most fiercely contested Legislative elections as West Bengal gears up for counting day on May 4, 2026. The City of Joy comprises 11 assembly seats, all of which were won by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in the 2021 state elections. But quite a lot has changed in the last five years, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) having made its presence felt in the state and its capital. ...Read More

West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who ruled the state for 15 unbroken years, is once again contesting from Bhabanipur — the south Kolkata constituency that has come to define her political identity. But on the other side of the net stands BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, the man who famously defeated Mamata in Nandigram in 2021. While the leader of the opposition has his own battle elsewhere, BJP has heavily invested in him to crack open the Kolkata code, which has long eluded the party. The Left and Congress, on the other hand, have largely become irrelevant bystanders, reducing the battle for Kolkata between TMC and BJP.

Kolkata election 2026 result | Key points

-Votes for 11 assembly seats of West Bengal’s Kolkata district are being counted along with 283 across the state that went to polls over two phases on April 23 and 29.

-The West Bengal assembly elections are taking place alongside that for three more states - Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu - and the Union territory of Puducherry.

The 11 assembly seats of Kolkata are: Chowranghee, Entally, Beliaghata, Maniktala, Kashipur-Belgachia, Shyampukur, Jorasanko, Bhabanipur, Rashbehari, Ballygunge, and Kolkata Port.

-Among the 11 seats, Bhabanipur remains the most closely watched due to the fiery contest between chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her old aide-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari, who is fighting on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

-A comfortable win in Bhabanipur could serve as a strong signal for TMC and Mamata, with this constituency comprising people of mixed ethnicity, while a defeat or even a win by a narrow margin, could serve as a shocker.

-Kolkata has been on BJP's priority list where educated, anti-incumbency voters have been left frustrated by the recent school jobs scam and the RG Kar rape-murder case. BJP made these the centrepiece of their attack. For TMC, their electoral shield was welfare delivery, continuity and banking on being protector of the Bengali culture.

-TMC has dominated Kolkata since 2011. But 2026 feels different. By the evening of May 4, West Bengal will know if Mamata will remain the undisputed ruler of the city or BJP will finally take down the fortress to wave the saffron flag in Kolkata.