Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: Suvendu edges ahead of Mamata in Bhabanipur as counting heats up
Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: Votes for 11 assembly seats of West Bengal’s Kolkata district are being counted along with 283 across the state that went to polls over two phases on April 23 and 29.
Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: Both emotionally and politically, Kolkata sits right at the centre of India's most fiercely contested Legislative elections as West Bengal gears up for counting day on May 4, 2026. The City of Joy comprises 11 assembly seats, all of which were won by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in the 2021 state elections. But quite a lot has changed in the last five years, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) having made its presence felt in the state and its capital. ...Read More
West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who ruled the state for 15 unbroken years, is once again contesting from Bhabanipur — the south Kolkata constituency that has come to define her political identity. But on the other side of the net stands BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, the man who famously defeated Mamata in Nandigram in 2021. While the leader of the opposition has his own battle elsewhere, BJP has heavily invested in him to crack open the Kolkata code, which has long eluded the party. The Left and Congress, on the other hand, have largely become irrelevant bystanders, reducing the battle for Kolkata between TMC and BJP.
Kolkata election 2026 result | Key points
-Votes for 11 assembly seats of West Bengal’s Kolkata district are being counted along with 283 across the state that went to polls over two phases on April 23 and 29.
-The West Bengal assembly elections are taking place alongside that for three more states - Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu - and the Union territory of Puducherry.
The 11 assembly seats of Kolkata are: Chowranghee, Entally, Beliaghata, Maniktala, Kashipur-Belgachia, Shyampukur, Jorasanko, Bhabanipur, Rashbehari, Ballygunge, and Kolkata Port.
-Among the 11 seats, Bhabanipur remains the most closely watched due to the fiery contest between chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her old aide-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari, who is fighting on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.
-A comfortable win in Bhabanipur could serve as a strong signal for TMC and Mamata, with this constituency comprising people of mixed ethnicity, while a defeat or even a win by a narrow margin, could serve as a shocker.
-Kolkata has been on BJP's priority list where educated, anti-incumbency voters have been left frustrated by the recent school jobs scam and the RG Kar rape-murder case. BJP made these the centrepiece of their attack. For TMC, their electoral shield was welfare delivery, continuity and banking on being protector of the Bengali culture.
-TMC has dominated Kolkata since 2011. But 2026 feels different. By the evening of May 4, West Bengal will know if Mamata will remain the undisputed ruler of the city or BJP will finally take down the fortress to wave the saffron flag in Kolkata.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 04 May 2026 08:49:02 am
Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: Suvendu takes early lead
Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: According to analytics portal PValue, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari has taken an early lead in Bhabanipur, based on early trends.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 08:37:01 am
Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: West Bengal records a historic voter turnout of 92.93%
Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: The 2026 election witnessed a record 92.93 per cent turnout - highest-ever in the state with the previous best being in 2011. Phase 1 had a 93.13% turnout, while that for Phase 2 was 91.57%.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 08:19:34 am
Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: Counting begins across five locations
Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: In state capital Kolkata, counting for 11 assembly constituencies is being conducted across five locations -- Ballygunge Govt High School, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University, Sakhawat Memorial Govt Girls' High School, Netaji Indoor Stadium and St Thomas Boys' School.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 08:15:37 am
Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: West Bengal elections brief
Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: Voting was held in two phases - on April 23 and 29 - to elect 294 members of the State assembly. Phase 1 of the selection took place on April 23, where 152 constituencies voted (mostly North Bengal and parts of South). Phase 2 happened on April 2, where 142 constituencies voted (Remaining parts of South Bengal, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly).
- Mon, 04 May 2026 08:12:42 am
Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: Vote counting begins
Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: Both emotionally and politically, Kolkata sits right at the centre of India's most fiercely contested Legislative elections as West Bengal gears up for counting day on May 4, 2026. The counting of votes have started.