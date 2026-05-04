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Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: Suvendu edges ahead of Mamata in Bhabanipur as counting heats up

By Papri Chanda, Aratrick Mondal
May 04, 2026 08:53:10 am IST

Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: Votes for 11 assembly seats of West Bengal’s Kolkata district are being counted along with 283 across the state that went to polls over two phases on April 23 and 29.

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Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: Didi stands, Suvendu storms, or city surprises? Counting of votes begins

Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: Both emotionally and politically, Kolkata sits right at the centre of India's most fiercely contested Legislative elections as West Bengal gears up for counting day on May 4, 2026. The City of Joy comprises 11 assembly seats, all of which were won by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in the 2021 state elections. But quite a lot has changed in the last five years, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) having made its presence felt in the state and its capital. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 08:49:02 am

    Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: Suvendu takes early lead

    Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: According to analytics portal PValue, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari has taken an early lead in Bhabanipur, based on early trends.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 08:37:01 am

    Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: West Bengal records a historic voter turnout of 92.93%

    Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: The 2026 election witnessed a record 92.93 per cent turnout - highest-ever in the state with the previous best being in 2011. Phase 1 had a 93.13% turnout, while that for Phase 2 was 91.57%.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 08:19:34 am

    Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: Counting begins across five locations

    Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: In state capital Kolkata, counting for 11 assembly constituencies is being conducted across five locations -- Ballygunge Govt High School, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University, Sakhawat Memorial Govt Girls' High School, Netaji Indoor Stadium and St Thomas Boys' School.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 08:15:37 am

    Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: West Bengal elections brief

    Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: Voting was held in two phases - on April 23 and 29 - to elect 294 members of the State assembly. Phase 1 of the selection took place on April 23, where 152 constituencies voted (mostly North Bengal and parts of South). Phase 2 happened on April 2, where 142 constituencies voted (Remaining parts of South Bengal, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly).

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 08:12:42 am

    Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: Vote counting begins

    Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE: Both emotionally and politically, Kolkata sits right at the centre of India's most fiercely contested Legislative elections as West Bengal gears up for counting day on May 4, 2026. The counting of votes have started.

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