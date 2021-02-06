Home / India News / Kolkata, Howrah, Salt Lake get new police commissioners ahead of assembly polls
india news

Kolkata, Howrah, Salt Lake get new police commissioners ahead of assembly polls

According to an order issued by the state home department, 24 senior IPS and West Bengal Police Service officers were transferred.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:02 PM IST
Many are crediting Kolkata’s new police commissioner Soumen Mitra for ensuring peaceful polling on Saturday by adopting a ‘model code of operations’ and keeping local goons on a tight leash.(HT Photo)

New police commissioners were appointed for Kolkata and its adjacent cities of Howrah and Salt Lake on Saturday in a major reshuffle of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers ahead of the crucial assembly polls.

Soumen Mitra has been appointed the new Commissioner of Police (CP) for Kolkata, and the incumbent CP Anuj Sharma has been shifted to the state Criminal Investigation Department as additional director general of police.

According to an order issued by the state home department, 24 senior IPS and West Bengal Police Service officers were transferred.

Prior to his posting as the city’s police chief, Mitra held the post of Additional Director General of state police (training) He had handled some key posts and cases including the American Centre terror attack in 2002 in Kolkata. He was then the deputy commissioner of the detective department of Kolkata Police.

Earlier in 2016 before the assembly polls, the 1988 batch officer had taken over as the Police Commissioner of Kolkata after the then city police chief Rajeev Kumar was removed by the Election Commission. Later, after the polls, Kumar was reinstated.

Supratim Sarkar who was the additional CP-II of Kolkata will now be posted as the commissioner of Bidhannagar (Salt Lake), a satellite city of Kolkata.

C Sudhakar who was the DIG of Barasat Range in south Bengal has been posted as the commissioner of Howrah. The police commissioner of Barrackpore was also transferred.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP