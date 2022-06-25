Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kolkata patient climbed out window of 7th floor of hospital, fell

A male patient, who had escaped from his bed at a private hospital at Mullickbazar in central part of the city and sat on the edge of a cornice on the seventh floor for over two hours.
A patient climbed and sat on the window pane of a high rise hospital building in Kolkata.
Published on Jun 25, 2022 04:32 PM IST
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A male patient who climbed out of his hospital room and sat on the edge of the seventh floor of the Kolkata building for over two hours fell and is critically injured, news agency PTI said Saturday afternoon. Sujit Adhikary snuck through a gap in a glass window in his ward at the city's NeuroScience Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for an unspecified illness.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed Adhikary dangling as he tries to climb the building as onlookers anxiously urge him to go back inside.

The fire brigade, police and hospital authorities also tried to bring him down.

Reports said he threatened to jump after a hydraulic ladder was brought forward to help him down. Later, on seeing a large net being spread below to catch him if he jumped, he reportedly stood up to try and climb down himself but slipped and fell.

He fell at around 1 pm, PTI said and suffered injuries to his skull, rib cage and left hand

Adhikari's family also tried to convince him to get down but he turned a deaf ear.

