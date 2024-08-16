Kolkata rape-murder case: IMA presents list of demands amid nationwide protests

Amid outrage on the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a nationwide shutdown of medical services, irrespective of sector of workplace. IMA said in its statement that the shutdown will remain in place for 24 hours, starting on Saturday, August 17. Resident doctors and medical students protest in Mumbai on Friday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ HT Photo)

Doctors earlier had called off their strike over the horrific incident, but decided to continue after the RG Kar Medical College, the scene of the crime, was vandalised by a mob of unidentified people during a late-night peaceful protest on August 14.

In its press release, the IMA said that it has declared 24-hour withdrawal of services by all the modern medicine doctors of the country irrespective of the sector and place of work. “Emergencies and casualties will function. No OPDs. No elective surgeries. The withdrawal commences at 6 am on Saturday 17th August 2024 and ends at 6 am on Sunday 18th August 2024,” the statement reads.

In its list of demands, the association called for a central law to be implemented to ensure the safety of doctors and healthcare workers. The medical association further said that the security detail at hospitals should be “no less than an airport”.

“Declaring hospitals as safe zones with mandatory security entitlements is the first step. CCTVs, deployment of security personnel, and protocols can follow,” it said.

The association demanded a timely and transparent investigation into the gruesome crime, and said that the family of the victim doctor should be given a hefty compensation after the cruelty inflicted on their daughter.

On August 9, a 31-year-old postgraduate doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, with the autopsy showing signs of sexual assault. The woman had sustained multiple injuries, was bleeding from her eyes and mouth, and her pelvic girdle was broken.

This kicked up a major nationwide outrage and the doctor fraternity across the country went on strike, demanding swift justice and improved laws to ensure safety in the workplace.