Kolkata rape-murder case: Kapil Sibal's predecessor threatens no-confidence motion over SCBA resolution

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) finds itself embroiled in a controversy after its President, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, purportedly issued a resolution on the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. Former SCBA President Adish C. Aggarwala has led the charge against Sibal, accusing him of undermining the gravity of the incident and using his position to influence ongoing investigations. Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal leaves from the Supreme Court after a hearing on a case related to the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.(PTI)

In a letter addressed to Sibal, Aggarwala said the resolution was unauthorized and was unilaterally issued without the Executive Committee's consent.

He said the resolution gives the impression of being Sibal's personal view, rather than a collective decision of the SCBA.

"We are not privy to any deliberation of the EC on the said matter which culminated into any such Resolution," Aggarwala said, adding that several other Executive Committee members were equally surprised by the move.

Aggarwala's letter also accused Sibal of a conflict of interest, highlighting that Sibal represents the West Bengal government in related cases. He argued that Sibal's actions have compromised the integrity of the SCBA and could potentially influence the Supreme Court and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

This action, Aggarwala argues, has deeply hurt the medical and legal communities and casts a shadow over the SCBA's reputation.

"We the undersigned wish to make it crystal clear that we strongly condemn the gruesome incident...and that we stand in solidarity with the victims, the family, and the Doctors who are demanding Justice," the letter continued.

Aggarwala, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), warned Sibal that if he does not withdraw the "illegal and unauthorized" resolution and issue a public apology, he will face a no-confidence motion.

