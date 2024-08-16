Kolkata rape-murder case: Mamata Banerjee accuses Left, BJP of vandalism at RG Kar Hospital

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that the opposition parties CPI(M) and BJP were responsible for the vandalism at RG Kar Hospital and were spreading false information on social media to hide the truth about the rape and murder of a woman doctor. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee along with party leaders and supporters takes part in a protest rally demanding justice for a woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. (PTI)

Banerjee called for the death penalty for the culprits and praised the Kolkata Police for their work on the case, which was later given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Calcutta High Court. She asked the investigative agency to solve the case by Sunday and demanded the culprits be hanged.

“We want the truth to come out, but some quarters are spreading lies to mislead people. Attempts are being made to hide the truth by circulating fake news on social media. We condemn these activities. We want the culprits to be punished,” PTI quoted Banerjee as saying while addressing a rally.

She led a protest rally from Moulali to Dorina Crossing in Kolkata, demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last week.

“The nexus between the Left and BJP should be exposed. The CPI(M) and the BJP are behind the vandalism of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. They vandalized the hospital to destroy evidence of the ghastly crime,” the chief minister added.

The post-graduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in a seminar room at the state-run health facility on August 9. The following day, a civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime.

Early Thursday morning, a group of people entered the hospital and vandalized the emergency department, nursing unit, and medicine store.

They also damaged CCTV cameras and ransacked a stage where junior doctors had been protesting the alleged rape and murder, demanding improved security at their workplace.

