Kolkata warehouse collapse: CM Adhikari orders audit, construction work suspended

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari has ordered an audit of the building plans sanctioned in Kolkata before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in May, even as municipal authorities suspended all construction work until July 31 after the under-construction warehouse collapsed in the city’s Taratala industrial area on Wednesday, leaving eight people dead and 20 injured.

A rescue and search operation continued at the collapse scene. (ANI)

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A rescue and search operation continued at the collapse scene. “The operation continued throughout the night and is still ongoing. Rescuers used ground-penetrating radar to locate victims trapped under the debris. Sniffer dogs were also deployed,” said an official.

Some people are still feared to be trapped under the debris. “The Army, NDRF [National Disaster Response Force], police, civil defence, and fire brigade are working at the site.”

Police said five accused have been arrested in connection with the collapse. The accused have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to culpable homicide), and 3(5) (common intention).

Adhikari said initial reports from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) indicated that the warehouse’s building plan was flawed and that the formerly Trinamool Congress (TMC)-controlled civic body may have approved it in exchange for money.

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{{^usCountry}} The KMC board was dissolved on June 8. Smita Pandey was appointed the KMC administrator after TMC’s Firhad Hakim resigned as the mayor following his party’s defeat to the BJP in the assembly poll. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The KMC board was dissolved on June 8. Smita Pandey was appointed the KMC administrator after TMC’s Firhad Hakim resigned as the mayor following his party’s defeat to the BJP in the assembly poll. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Adhikari said he directed the KMC to audit all building plans passed by the previous civic board, particularly those for commercial buildings and those constructed after the filling of wetlands. “The chief secretary will set up a team comprising officers from the state public works department, civil defence, fire and emergency services, Kolkata Police, and KMC. The team will look into the building plans, site plan, and visit the sites and submit a report,” Adhikari said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adhikari said he directed the KMC to audit all building plans passed by the previous civic board, particularly those for commercial buildings and those constructed after the filling of wetlands. “The chief secretary will set up a team comprising officers from the state public works department, civil defence, fire and emergency services, Kolkata Police, and KMC. The team will look into the building plans, site plan, and visit the sites and submit a report,” Adhikari said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the cleared projects can resume work from August 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the cleared projects can resume work from August 1. {{/usCountry}}

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In a notice, Pandey cited powers under the KMC Act, 1980, and directed developers, societies, and individuals within the KMC jurisdiction not to proceed with construction works until July 31 or until further orders, if any, whichever is earlier, to ensure public safety.

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