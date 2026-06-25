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Kolkata warehouse collapse: CM Adhikari orders audit, construction work suspended

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said initial reports from the municipal corporation indicated that the warehouse’s building plan was flawed

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 10:03 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari has ordered an audit of the building plans sanctioned in Kolkata before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in May, even as municipal authorities suspended all construction work until July 31 after the under-construction warehouse collapsed in the city’s Taratala industrial area on Wednesday, leaving eight people dead and 20 injured.

A rescue and search operation continued at the collapse scene. (ANI)

A rescue and search operation continued at the collapse scene. “The operation continued throughout the night and is still ongoing. Rescuers used ground-penetrating radar to locate victims trapped under the debris. Sniffer dogs were also deployed,” said an official.

Some people are still feared to be trapped under the debris. “The Army, NDRF [National Disaster Response Force], police, civil defence, and fire brigade are working at the site.”

Police said five accused have been arrested in connection with the collapse. The accused have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to culpable homicide), and 3(5) (common intention).

Adhikari said initial reports from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) indicated that the warehouse’s building plan was flawed and that the formerly Trinamool Congress (TMC)-controlled civic body may have approved it in exchange for money.

In a notice, Pandey cited powers under the KMC Act, 1980, and directed developers, societies, and individuals within the KMC jurisdiction not to proceed with construction works until July 31 or until further orders, if any, whichever is earlier, to ensure public safety.

 
kolkata municipal corporation suvendu adhikari west bengal bjp
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