PM-President meeting: Kovind calls Modi’s security incident a ‘serious lapse’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first rally in poll-bound Punjab was cancelled on Wednesday after protesters blocked a route and forced his convoy to spend 15 to 20 minutes on a flyover
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and briefed him about the security lapse. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 06, 2022 03:07 PM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday expressed concern over the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security during the latter’s visit to Punjab a day earlier as the two met and discussed the issue.

In a tweet, the president’s secretariat said Kovind met Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and received from him a first-hand account of the breach. “The president expressed his concerns about the serious lapse,” the tweet said.

Modi also tweeted about the meeting. “Called on Rashtrapati Ji. Thankful to him for his concern. Grateful for his good wishes, which are always a source of strength,’’ said the prime minister.

Modi’s first rally in poll-bound Punjab was cancelled on Wednesday following the breach as protesters blocked a route and forced his convoy to spend about 15-20 minutes on a flyover.

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed regret over the incident, but rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party’s allegations about lapses in Modi’s security.

