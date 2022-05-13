Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute: HC tells Mathura trial court to decide on 2 pleas in 4 months

Prayagraj/Agra: The Allahabad high court on Thursday directed a lower court in Mathura to decide within four months on the two applications filed on behalf of Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman in connection with the Krishna Janmabhoomi issue.

The two applications include a temporary injunction (TI) application, as well as the application for joining the trial of all the pending cases related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute. Justice Salil Kumar Rai passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by Manish Yadav on behalf of Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman.

During the trial, advocate Rama Nand Gupta argued that the petitioner’s application for a temporary injunction restraining members and persons related to UP Sunni Central Waqf Board from entering 13 acres of land of Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura was not being decided by the trial court i.e. the civil judge (senior division) Mathura.

The court, while allowing the application, observed, “The Civil Judge (Senior Division), Mathura is directed to decide the aforesaid applications expeditiously, preferably within a period of four months from the date a certified copy of this order is produced before him and after giving an opportunity of hearing to the affected parties, in case there is no legal impediment in deciding the aforesaid applications.”

“It is clarified that the Court has not expressed any opinion either regarding the maintainability of the case or the merits of claim made by the petitioner,” the court further said.

Since September 2020, nine cases have been filed in connection with the dispute in courts of Mathura but according to counsel and secretary of management committee of the Shahi Eidgah Mosque, summons have been received by them in six cases which are being contested by them.

The first of these cases was filed on September 25, 2020 by Ranjana Agnihotri and three others before the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura, making UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, Management Committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque, Sri Krishna Janambhoomi Trust and Sri Krishna Janmsthan Seva Sansthan as party to the case.

The case was dismissed on September 30, 2020 but complainant Agnihotri appealed against the order on October 12, 2020 before the court of district judge Mathura, where it is now being heard as a revision. The court is scheduled to issue a verdict on May 19.

The case that was heard in the Allahabad HC on Thursday, was filed on December 15, 2020 by Manish Yadav before the court of civil judge (senior division) in Mathura.

A lawyer in Mathura court Mahendra Pratap Singh joined by three others filed another case on December 23, 2020 on behalf of Thakur Keshav Dev Maharaj Virajman Mandir, Katra Keshav Dev and in this case, an application was moved last week to appoint an advocate commissioner for conducting a survey at the Shahi Eidgah mosque but a hearing in the case was adjourned to July 1.

