Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah issue: Mathura Police issue traffic advisory for December 6
india news

Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah issue: Mathura Police issue traffic advisory for December 6

Here's how traffic movement will take place in the city on Monday.
SSP Mathura Dr Gaurav Grover leads a police march through lanes and market of Mathura city on Thursday (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Mathura Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory, a day ahead of a proposed march towards the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and the adjoining Shahi Eidgah by several right-wing organisations. Though the protests were later called off as authorities denied permission, the police, taking no chances, have put the city under a security blanket. Prohibitory measures were clamped also because December 6 will mark 29 years since the demolition of the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya.

 

“On December 6, 2021, the traffic system in the Mathura city will be as follows,” a rough translation of the Mathura Police’s tweet, posted in Hindi, read.

Also Read | Four booked in Mathura for objectionable social media posts

RELATED STORIES

Here’s what the advisory states:

(1.) All Vrindavan-bound vehicles from Bhuteshwar intersection, Deeng Gate, Masani to proceed to their destination via Gokul Restaurant, Masani and Chhatikara. No vehicle allowed near Janmabhoomi/Deeng Gate.

(2.) No heavy vehicle can enter the city from the Govardhan intersection.

(3.) All vehicles bound from Masani to Bhuteshwar or Deeng Gate to use the Gokul Restaurant-Govardhan intersection route.

(4.) No vehicular movement allowed from Bharatpur Gate to Deeng Gate.

Prohibited routes: (1.) Dhauli Pyau to State Bank intersection (all four-wheelers/heavy vehicles)

(2.) Tank intersection to State Bank intersection (four-wheelers/heavy vehicles)

(3.) Krishnapuri (heavy vehicles)

(4.) Gokul Barrage to Tank intersection (heavy vehicles)

(5.) Gokul Restaurant to Masani (heavy vehicles)

(6.) Vrindavan/Masani to Mathura city (all vehicles)

(7.) Govardhan intersection to Bhuteshwar intersection (all vehicles)

Diversions: (1.) Vehicles moving towards the Yamuna Expressway from Gokul Restaurant via Masani to use the Vahan township-Gokul Barrage-Lakshmi Nagar route

(2.) Vehicles entering Mathura from the Yamuna Expressway from Vrindavan via Masani to use the Raya cut-Lakshmi nagar route.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mathura uttar pradesh
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP