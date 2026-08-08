Bengaluru, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has urged industries to partner with the government through CSR funds to ensure that children in rural Karnataka receive quality education and are exposed to technology from the primary level itself.

K'taka CM calls on industries to partner with govt to boost rural education through CSR

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He was speaking at the Greater Bengaluru IT Companies and Industries Association Vision 2030 - CSR Summit 2026, held here on Friday.

"We must remember former President Pranab Mukherjee, under whose leadership amendments were made to the CSR law during the UPA government's tenure. He gave the country a new direction. The objective of CSR is to ensure that we live not only for ourselves but also for others," he said.

The chief minister pointed out that in the state budget, Karnataka has announced a plan to develop 2,000 government schools through Corporate Social Responsibility support.

"Karnataka has a rich tradition of philanthropy. Great personalities from this land have carried out social service activities for centuries. People migrate to cities mainly for education and employment. To curb this migration, quality education must be made available in rural areas. Thousands of teaching posts in government schools remain vacant," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Stressing that CSR is an investment in society and children's future, Shivakumar said that IT companies can adopt and develop government schools while retaining their brand identity. Schools can carry the company's name. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stressing that CSR is an investment in society and children's future, Shivakumar said that IT companies can adopt and develop government schools while retaining their brand identity. Schools can carry the company's name. {{/usCountry}}

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"Support can be provided in the form of computers, laboratories, vehicles, buildings or any other infrastructure. There is no need for companies to contribute money to the government and then receive it back. Companies can directly appoint contractors and build schools. The government will provide land and all necessary support," he said.

He added that several organisations, including Infosys and Wipro, have been carrying out commendable CSR initiatives and that the government has details of their work.

"Companies doing good work will be encouraged. Three government schools built along the Tamil Nadu border have emerged as model institutions. Such initiatives will be expanded so that children in rural areas also receive quality education," he said.

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"Contributing through CSR is not merely helping the government. It is an investment in society and in the future of our children. Institutions should support the development of rural schools according to their capacity," he added.

Shivakumar noted that Bengaluru today has emerged as a global knowledge capital and is home to premier institutions such as ISRO, HAL, the National Law School of India University, and the Indian Institute of Science.

The CM said that urban children should gain first-hand exposure to rural life, agriculture and the hardship faced by farmers.

"I have requested the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, to introduce a curriculum that makes it mandatory for students to spend three days in a village. Children from cities should understand how crops such as ragi and wheat are grown, how milk is produced, and the challenges faced by farmers. Urban life is not possible without understanding the efforts of those who produce our food," he said.

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"People in cities pay ₹30-40 for a litre of water, while farmers receive only about ₹40 for a litre of milk. This contrast reflects the condition of our farmers. Many urban children do not know how milk, vegetables and grains reach their homes. We must once again appreciate the importance of natural farming practices," he added.

Shivakumar also suggested that the management of every major private school should adopt at least one government school and help develop it.

According to him, schools have a social responsibility and should contribute to the education sector.

Private institutions should come forward to provide infrastructure, improve teaching quality, and equip government schools with computers, laboratories and other essential facilities, he said.

"The government spends thousands of crores of rupees every year on implementing the provision that reserves 25 per cent of seats in private schools for children from economically weaker sections. Earlier, there were irregularities in the system, including taking money for admissions and the involvement of middlemen. Such malpractices must be curbed," he said.

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He also said that a separate IAS officer will be appointed to monitor how and where CSR funds are being utilised.

"The government will oversee the CSR activities of every organisation. There is no need for companies to route CSR funds through the government and then to other agencies. Companies should directly undertake school development works," he said.

He noted that Karnataka has the potential to attract nearly ₹10,000 crore annually through CSR investments across sectors. However, CSR spending during 2024-25 stood at only about ₹3,394 crore.

"The full potential of CSR funds should be utilised in priority sectors such as education and healthcare," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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