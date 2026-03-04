The Karnataka government on Tuesday said it would review whether laws were breached during protests held in parts of the state following reports of the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and would initiate action if violations were found. K’taka govt to review protest over Khamenei’s killing, warns action

Home minister G Parameshwara said demonstrations must adhere to established norms, regardless of who participates. “If they wanted to stage a protest, they should have done it at Freedom Park. It does not matter even if MLAs have participated. The same rules apply to everyone. We have to think of initiating legal action if there is a violation,” he said.

Parameshwara added that he had not received any formal communication from the Union government directing states to monitor protests related to Khamenei’s reported death. “It may have come to the chief secretary or the home department. If any instruction has come, the director general of police would have brought it to my notice. I have only seen media reports that those supporting Ayatollah Khamenei would be monitored. I have not received any official update,” he said, adding, “If anything comes to our notice, we will initiate action,” he said.

Describing the developments as geopolitical, the minister emphasised that foreign policy decisions rest with the Centre and that states follow its lead. He declined to comment on the Congress party’s remarks about the timing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s overseas visits or on criticism voiced by Sonia Gandhi, calling the matter national and international in scope.

The statement comes a day after senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader R Ashoka opposed processions organised in support of Khamenei.

“Khamenei was a dictator. There was internal rebellion against him. Atrocities were committed against women there. Thousands of people were shot dead. Despite this, in many places in India, including Bengaluru, Muslims have protested in favour of Khamenei,” Ashoka said at a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday. He urged that action be taken against those who “took the law into their own hands,” addinig that India maintains cordial ties with Israel while pursuing a balanced foreign policy. “India is not against any country. My opinion is that there should be no war. The Central government has never supported war,” he said.

The protests followed large gatherings in Alipura village in Chikkaballapur district, about 70 kilometres from Bengaluru, where thousands of residents mourned Khamenei’s reported death and condemned the US-Israel strikes on Iran. Members of the Shia community also staged demonstrations in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

On Monday, chief minister Siddaramaiah urged the government of India to ensure the safety and return of stranded individuals, he said. “Many Indians are stranded there and all of them have to be brought back. Hopefully, all our Kannadigas will return safely,” he added.

Parameshwara said there had been no official confirmation of deaths or injuries involving Kannadigas. “The Ministry of External Affairs has not provided any official information. Without that, it would only be speculation,” he said.