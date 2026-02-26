State home minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday defended the police response to protests at Azim Premji University by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers who allegedly forced their way into the campus on Tuesday. Should allow varsities to hold free discussion: Parameshwara

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said universities must be allowed to host discussions, even on contentious subjects “They were preparing to conduct a seminar. Let them take any subject. What else will happen in a seminar apart from discussion? There will be arguments both in favour and against,” he said.

He added that the government would act against those who interfered with such events. “Should the police remain silent when people take the law into their own hands and attempt to prevent an event or attack students?” he asked, adding that strict action would be taken to maintain order and protect students and institutions.

The remarks came a day after police registered a case against ABVP members under sections related to unlawful assembly, trespass, assault, criminal intimidation and damage to property. The complaint, filed by the university’s security manager, said protesters entered the campus, attacked security personnel and a student, and vandalised property.

According to the complaint, about 25 workers entered the Sarjapur Road campus around 6pm on February 24. When security staff tried to stop them, the group allegedly assaulted them with wooden sticks, verbally abused them and issued death threats. Six guards, Jagadish, Chandan Mahalik, Chattar Bahadur, Naresh, Shripati and Harish, were injured. A first-year student, Mohammed Ali Ahmed, was also allegedly assaulted.

Police detained some protesters and said further investigation was underway. “All necessary steps have been taken to ensure that there is no disturbance to law and order,” said Chandrakanth MV, district superintendent of police.

The university said in a statement: “On Tuesday evening, around 6 pm, a group of people forced their way into our campus in Bengaluru. They shouted slogans, vandalised some of the property, and assaulted a few of our security guards and students. We reported the incident immediately to the police. The police acted swiftly and rounded them up.”

It added that the programme cited by protesters had not taken place. “The University follows strict procedures before any event is held on campus. This event, which was allegedly planned by a small group of students, did not happen at all. We strongly condemn the ruckus and violence that was unleashed on our campus by this external group of people.”

The protest stemmed from objections to a proposed discussion linked to the anniversary of the Kunan Poshpora incident. ABVP activists alleged that the programme, associated with SPARK APU, a student reading circle affiliated with the All India Students’ Association, promoted views critical of the Indian Army and encouraged separatism. They demanded action against organisers and called for a ban on the group.

In a counter-protest, university students demonstrated against the ABVP’s actions and called for government intervention. The All India Students’ Association condemned the incident, calling it a “deliberate attack on the culture of debate, dissent and discussion that fosters critical thinking.”

Meanwhile, C. N. Ashwath Narayan, a BJP legislator and former deputy chief minister, described the university as a respected institution but said organisations allegedly acting against national interests should not be allowed to operate on campuses. State BJP chief BY Vijayendra echoed Narayan’s comments. “When people carried out anti-India slogans and Pakistan zindabad in Vidhan Soudha, they were let free. Any university, for that matter, should not give scope for Anti-national elements. Yesterday, it was right on ABVP’s part to protest when such things were carried out. State government should take action against the organisations that are doing this,” he said.