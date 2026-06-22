Kuki-Zo body withdraws blockade on two national highways in Manipur

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), a Kuki-Zo body based in Manipur, said it has decided to withdrawn the blockade along two national highways on Monday following assurances by Kangpokpi district officials.

The Kuki body had imposed the indefinite blockade on Sunday at 4pm along two national highway. (Representative Image/File Photo)

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CoTU said senior Kangpokpi police officers assured them they would take steps for the “safety and security of all Kuki-Zo villages” and inhabitants within the district.

It also said the officer agreed “to ensure the safe and adequate transportation of essential commodities to all Kuki-Zo villages through sufficient security escort arrangements, particularly in Leimakhong area, Tuilang IT road area, Kangchup area, Bungpi area and other affected areas within Kangpokpi district”.

Additionally it reiterated its demand for the timely arrest and prosecution of all perpetrators involved in the May 13 killing of three church leaders.

The Kuki body had imposed the indefinite blockade on Sunday at 4pm along two national highways including the Imphal-Dimapur (NH-2) and Imphal-Silchar via Jiribam (NH 37). It was to condemn the alleged biased security operations in Leimakhong-Kangchup area.

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{{^usCountry}} Security operations were conducted in Kangpokpi district following the recovery of the mutilated bodies of six Nagas on June 1, who were allegedly abducted by Kukis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Security operations were conducted in Kangpokpi district following the recovery of the mutilated bodies of six Nagas on June 1, who were allegedly abducted by Kukis. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tension escalated on Sunday after an exchange of fire broke out between security forces and unidentified armed men during a security operation at two locations in Leilon Vaiphei and Konsakhul village of Kangpokpi district. However, police reported no casualties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tension escalated on Sunday after an exchange of fire broke out between security forces and unidentified armed men during a security operation at two locations in Leilon Vaiphei and Konsakhul village of Kangpokpi district. However, police reported no casualties. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to security forces, tensions erupted again on Monday when security forces attempted to disperse protestors and clear the national highway, leaving at least three persons injured. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to security forces, tensions erupted again on Monday when security forces attempted to disperse protestors and clear the national highway, leaving at least three persons injured. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ethnic clashes in Manipur first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities before involving almost every community. The state’s Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities have remained largely segregated in the areas they dominate since ethnic clashes began in May 2023, leaving at least 260 people dead and displacing 60,000 people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ethnic clashes in Manipur first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities before involving almost every community. The state’s Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities have remained largely segregated in the areas they dominate since ethnic clashes began in May 2023, leaving at least 260 people dead and displacing 60,000 people. {{/usCountry}}

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