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Kuki-Zo body withdraws blockade on two national highways in Manipur

CoTU said senior Kangpokpi police officers assured them they would take steps for the “safety and security of all Kuki-Zo villages”

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 08:23 pm IST
By Thomas Ngangom, Imphal
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The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), a Kuki-Zo body based in Manipur, said it has decided to withdrawn the blockade along two national highways on Monday following assurances by Kangpokpi district officials.

The Kuki body had imposed the indefinite blockade on Sunday at 4pm along two national highway. (Representative Image/File Photo)

CoTU said senior Kangpokpi police officers assured them they would take steps for the “safety and security of all Kuki-Zo villages” and inhabitants within the district.

It also said the officer agreed “to ensure the safe and adequate transportation of essential commodities to all Kuki-Zo villages through sufficient security escort arrangements, particularly in Leimakhong area, Tuilang IT road area, Kangchup area, Bungpi area and other affected areas within Kangpokpi district”.

Additionally it reiterated its demand for the timely arrest and prosecution of all perpetrators involved in the May 13 killing of three church leaders.

The Kuki body had imposed the indefinite blockade on Sunday at 4pm along two national highways including the Imphal-Dimapur (NH-2) and Imphal-Silchar via Jiribam (NH 37). It was to condemn the alleged biased security operations in Leimakhong-Kangchup area.

 
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