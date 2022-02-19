Amid Kumar Vishwas vs Arvind Kejriwal, ex-AAP leader gets ‘Y’ category security

The Centre on Friday granted ‘Y’ category security to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas, who recently kicked up a storm by alleging that AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was ‘ready to take support’ from Punjab-based fringe and separatist elements to become the chief minister of the state.

Vishwas, a founding member of the AAP, will be guarded by commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), reported news agency ANI. Under this, four personal security officers (PSOs) will shield him round the clock.

The development comes a day after Hindustan Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the poet-politician's security ‘is being reviewed.’

The controversy began when Vishwas, in a recent interview, said, “One day, he (Kejriwal) told me he would either become the chief minister (of Punjab)...or the first prime minister of an independent nation (Khalistan).”

The conversation, according to the former AAP leader, took place during the 2017 Punjab assembly elections, in which the party finished second behind the Congress.

The Aam Aadmi Party has responded to the allegations furiously, dismissing these as ‘fake' and has asked its former leader to back his claims with a proof. It has also warned of legal action against news channels airing Vishwas' statement.

Kejriwal, who has been targeted by both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well, has responded by pointing to his performance as an administrator in Delhi.

“I am the first terrorist in the world who builds schools and hospitals for the people. I am the world’s first ‘sweetest terrorist.’ And, if indeed I am a terrorist and separatist, why was I not arrested all these years,” he asked on Friday, breaking his silence on the matter.

On Sunday, Punjab will vote to elect its next government, in what will be a single-phase election. The counting of votes for all 117 assembly constituencies will take place on March 10.

