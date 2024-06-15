Kuwait fire: Mortal remains of three Andhra Pradesh victims to arrive on June 15

The mortal remains of three workers from Andhra Pradesh, who were died in the fire accident in Kuwait, will arrive in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Saturday, a senior official of the state government said on Friday. An Indian Air Force (IAF) flight carrying the mortal remains of the Indians who died in the tragic fire incident in Kuwait two days ago, after landing at the international airport in Kochi on Friday. (PTI)

According to the information received by the state government from the Union ministry of external affairs, three persons – Thamada Lokanadham from Sompeta in Srikakulam district, Molleti Satyanarayana from Khandavalli village of East Godavari district and Meesala Eeshwarudu from Annavarappadu village, also of East Godavari district, succumbed in the fire mishap.

“Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is monitoring the situation closely, announced ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the family of the deceased migrants under the Chief Minister Relief Fund. He asked the ministers of the concerned districts to see that the money was disbursed to the families,” an official release from principal secretary (political) in the general administration department (GAD), S Suresh Kumar said.

He said Naidu had instructed officials of the GAD, AP Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) and AP Bhavan in New Delhi to coordinate and ensure the smooth transportation of the mortal remains of the deceased to their native places.

The GAD official said the government had already contacted the families, ascertained further information and collected details of the person who will receive the mortal remains of individual migrants from the airport on behalf of the family. “The district officials of East Godavari and Srikakulam would be present at the Visakhapatnam airport for ensuring onward transportation of mortal remains to respective districts,” Kumar added.