 Kuwait fire: Mortal remains of three Andhra Pradesh victims to arrive on June 15 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kuwait fire: Mortal remains of three Andhra Pradesh victims to arrive on June 15

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Jun 15, 2024 09:32 AM IST

The mortal remains of three workers from Andhra Pradesh, who were died in the fire accident in Kuwait, will arrive in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Saturday, a senior official of the state government said on Friday.

The mortal remains of three workers from Andhra Pradesh, who were died in the fire accident in Kuwait, will arrive in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Saturday, a senior official of the state government said on Friday.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) flight carrying the mortal remains of the Indians who died in the tragic fire incident in Kuwait two days ago, after landing at the international airport in Kochi on Friday. (PTI)
An Indian Air Force (IAF) flight carrying the mortal remains of the Indians who died in the tragic fire incident in Kuwait two days ago, after landing at the international airport in Kochi on Friday. (PTI)

According to the information received by the state government from the Union ministry of external affairs, three persons – Thamada Lokanadham from Sompeta in Srikakulam district, Molleti Satyanarayana from Khandavalli village of East Godavari district and Meesala Eeshwarudu from Annavarappadu village, also of East Godavari district, succumbed in the fire mishap.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is monitoring the situation closely, announced ex gratia of 5 lakh each to the family of the deceased migrants under the Chief Minister Relief Fund. He asked the ministers of the concerned districts to see that the money was disbursed to the families,” an official release from principal secretary (political) in the general administration department (GAD), S Suresh Kumar said.

He said Naidu had instructed officials of the GAD, AP Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) and AP Bhavan in New Delhi to coordinate and ensure the smooth transportation of the mortal remains of the deceased to their native places.

The GAD official said the government had already contacted the families, ascertained further information and collected details of the person who will receive the mortal remains of individual migrants from the airport on behalf of the family. “The district officials of East Godavari and Srikakulam would be present at the Visakhapatnam airport for ensuring onward transportation of mortal remains to respective districts,” Kumar added.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Arunachal CM Oath Ceremony Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Kuwait fire: Mortal remains of three Andhra Pradesh victims to arrive on June 15
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On