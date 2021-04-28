Ladakh Covid 19: 140 new cases reported on Tuesday, death toll goes up to 139

The Union Territory of Ladakh registered 140 new Covid cases on Tuesday night, taking the number of active infections in the region to 1,703, according to the daily Covid-19 bulletin released by the UT’s health department. 129 of these patients were detected in Leh and the remaining 11 were found in Kargil, the bulletin said.

One Covid-19 patient’s death was also reported from Leh yesterday, taking Ladakh’s death toll to 139 including 95 in Leh and 44 in Kargil.

On the positive side, 293 recovered Covid patients were discharged yesterday from hospitals in the UT. The bulk of these—285, were discharged by the chief medical officer (CMO), Leh and the remaining eight were discharged by CMO Kargil. 1601 currently active Covid cases are in the Leh district and 102 in Kargil district.

735 passengers were screened for Covid-19 infection at the Kushok Bakula Rimpochee (KBR) Airport at Leh yesterday and 61 others were screened at the Khaltsi check post on Monday.

Ladakh lieutenant governor (L-G) RK Mathur has decided to provide free vaccination to all residents of the UT, eligible for Phase 3 of the inoculation drive beginning May 1, said an official spokesman. He added that the administration was in the process of procuring vaccines for the third phase of the drive.

L-G Mathur has asked for increasing the daily number of samples tested for the infection including 100% testing at all entry points at Meenamarg, Upshi and KBR airport.

“As Ladakh also gears up to receive tourists from other parts of the country, L-G Mathur stated that all incoming tourists must produce a negative RT-PCR report at the airport and that the hotels and travel agencies must take responsibility in ensuring the same,” said the official spokesperson.

The L-G asked for ramping up healthcare infrastructure in the UT including the number of beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines etc on an urgent basis, the official statement added.

Eom....