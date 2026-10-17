Ladakh adds Sankoo as 8th district; five new tehsils announced

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday announced the creation of Sankoo as Ladakh’s eighth district and five new tehsils to decentralise administration and improve access to government services.

Ladakh LG Vinai Kumar Saxena addresses a public gathering following the declaration of Sankoo as the 8th district of Ladakh, in Sankoo on Friday. (@lg_ladakh/X)

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Carved out of Kargil district, Sankoo will comprise the tehsils of GM Pore, TSG and Taisuru. The announcement comes less than six months after the administration announced five new districts — Changthang, Drass, Nubra, Sham and Zanskar.

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Addressing a gathering in Sankoo, Saxena said “The creation of Sankoo district fulfils a long-standing aspiration of the people of the area and marks another important step towards bringing administration closer to citizens. Our objective is to ensure that people in every part of Ladakh can access government services more easily and that the benefits of development reach every village and household. I express my sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their continued support towards the development of Ladakh.”

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{{^usCountry}} The five new tehsils are Aryan Valley in Sham, Sodh in Kargil, Phey in Zanskar, Thasgam in Drass and Hemya in Changthang. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The five new tehsils are Aryan Valley in Sham, Sodh in Kargil, Phey in Zanskar, Thasgam in Drass and Hemya in Changthang. {{/usCountry}}

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Their creation follows the announcement of 17 new tehsils on July 12. With the latest additions, Ladakh’s total number of tehsils has risen to 37.

Saxena said administrative requirements for the new district would be addressed at the earliest.